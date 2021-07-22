2021 Virginia Tech Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under

Virginia Tech Hokies Win Total

Virginia Tech Hokies Win Total: 7.5

Over: +125

Under: -145

Virginia Tech Hokies NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Virginia Tech Hokies NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +20000

Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Championship Odds

Virginia Tech Hokies ACC Championship Odds: +5000

Clemson: -900

North Carolina: +1000

Miami: +1000

Louisville: +3000

Boston College: +3000

NC State: +5000

Virginia Tech: +5000

Wake Forest: +5000

Pittsburgh: +6000

Florida State: +6000

Virginia: +10000

Georgia Tech: +10000

Syracuse: +25000

Duke: +25000

Virginia Tech Hokies Betting Trends, News and Notes

This is potentially a make-or-break year for head coach Justin Fuente. The team went just 5-6 last season – including a mark of 4-7 against the spread – marking the team’s second losing record in the past three years. Before that, their last losing record was all the way back in 1992, so Virginia Tech is not accustomed to losing as much as they have been recently.

The big issues last season were on the defensive side of the ball. They allowed 32.1 points per game, which was their worst mark since 1973.

That said, their struggles weren’t exactly surprising. Star cornerback Caleb Farley opted out, and safety Devon Hunter got suspended. Jermaine Waller was also limited due to injuries.

Hunter and Waller will both be back this season, which should lead to immediate improvements in the secondary. They’ll join Dorian Strong, who had a solid freshman season at cornerback last year.

The defensive front also has the potential to be better this season, thanks to the addition of Jordan Williams. The Clemson transfer is a former four-star recruit, and he appeared in 14 games with the Tigers in 2019. He was a strong contributor, finishing with 2.5 sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss, so he should have a big impact in his first year with the Hokies.

VT also has a potential star edge rusher in Amare Barno. He led the ACC with 16 tackles for a loss last season, even though he started his collegiate career as a linebacker. He should only continue to improve as he gets more comfortable playing on the line.

Unfortunately, Virginia Tech will look completely different on offense this season. They lost star offensively lineman Christian Darrisaw and running back Khalil Herbert to the NFL, while quarterback Hendon Hooker transferred to Tennessee. Two other offensive linemen who figured to start this season – Doug Nester and Bryan Hudson – also transferred.

Still, the line is probably their strongest unit offensively. They have four returning starters who have combined for 93 starts in their careers, and they also added Maryland transfer Johnny Jordan. In other words, they should more than hold their own in the trenches.

The bigger question is, who will supply the offense? Braxton Burmeister will get the nod at quarterback, and the coaches have reportedly been impressed with his work during the preseason. He also put together two excellent performances at the end of last season, averaging 9.97 adjusted yards per attempt and completing 73.5% of his passes vs. Clemson and Virginia.

Burmeister will likely lean on tight end James Mitchell, who will be entering his senior season. He averaged a robust 16.7 yards per reception last season, and he has the potential to be playing on Sundays in the future. The wide receiver duo of Tre Turner and Tayvion Robinson is not nearly as imposing, but they did combine for 72 catches and 1,121 yards last year.

The rushing attack will likely take a step backward without Herbert, but Jalen Holston will get the first crack at the carries. He averaged 4.7 yards per attempt on 40 carries last season. Raheem Blackshear should also figure into the rotation after dealing with COVID-19 and a hamstring issue in 2020.

Overall, there are plenty of question marks with the Hokies this season, but there is some upside, as well. They open against North Carolina on September 3rd, and that game could be a good barometer for their season.

