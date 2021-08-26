2021 Wake Forest Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Wake Forest Demon Deacons Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Win Total

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Win Total: 6.5

Over: -160

Under: +135

Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Wake Forest Demon Deacons NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +25000

Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Championship Odds

Wake Forest Demon Deacons ACC Championship Odds: +5000

ACC Championship Odds – August 26, 2021

Clemson -900

North Carolina +1000

Miami Florida +1000

Louisville +3000

Boston College +3000

NC State +5000

Virginia Tech +5000

Wake Forest +5000

Pittsburgh +6000

Florida State +6000

Virginia +10000

Georgia Tech +10000

Syracuse +25000

Duke +25000

Wake Forest Demon Deacons Betting Trends, News and Notes

If high-scoring shootouts and betting the over is something you enjoy, then you probably had a blast watching Wake Forest games in 2020. The Demon Deacons ranked third in the ACC in points per game and fourth in points allowed per game. This trend led to six of their nine games reaching a total higher than 60 while the over went 6-3.

Junior quarterback Sam Hartman returned to form from his freshman season with 2,224 passing yards to go along with 13 touchdowns against five interceptions. The 22-year-old always brings efficiency to the offense. Lead running back Christian Beal returns and was a solid contributor to the ground game with 732 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Fellow rusher Kenneth Walker III and his 13 touchdowns last season have transferred out of the program to Michigan State and leaves some big shoes to fill for Beal in goal-line production.

As previously mentioned, the defense didn’t give the offensive unit much help in 2020. Two outings of 53 and 42 points both ended in losses after the D allowed an unacceptable 59 and 45 points to their opponents, respectively. The defense must improve if Wake Forest would like to make a sixth straight bowl game. It’s not an easy schedule with away games at both North Carolina and Clemson, something the Demon Deacons struggled with last season with a 1-4 record away from home. Consider taking the under this season with a really attractive plus-money price under the 6.5 win total.

