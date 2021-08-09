2021 Washington Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends and Over/Under

2021 Washington Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over-Under

Washington Huskies Win Total

Washington Huskies Win Total 8.5:

Over: -130

Under: +110

Washington Huskies NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds

Washington Huskies NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +10000

Washington Huskies PAC 12 Championship Odds: +350

PAC-12 Championship Odds

Oregon: +250

Washington: +350

Arizona State: +400

USC: +400

Utah: +600

UCLA: +1200

Washington State: +4000

California: +5000

Stanford: +5000

Colorado: +6000

Oregon State: +6000

Arizona: +10000

Washington Huskies Betting Trends, News and Notes

The Washington Huskies finished last year with a 3-1 record after multiple cancellations in the Pac-12 that led to only seven of the 12 teams playing at least five games. It was quite a lot to deal with for first-year head coach Jimmy Lake. Lake took over for Chris Petersen, who stepped down in 2019 after six seasons. Washington decided to replace Petersen with an in-house hire and promoted Lake from defensive coordinator. Lake’s relationship with Petersen dates back to 2012 when he worked as a defensive back coach and passing game coordinator at Boise State. Hiring him as Petersen’s replacement probably helped maintain some continuity among the players and potential recruits.

ESPN’s Bill Connelly released the returning production for every FBS team played during 2020, and he projects that Washington will return 82% of its production this season. That puts the Huskies 15th in the country, but there are actually seven Pac-12 teams with a higher return in production. It’s actually the highest returning production of any SEC team. The Huskies will return seven starters on offense, and last year they were led by the redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris. Last season, Morris started all four games and completed 67 of 110 passes for 897 yards and four touchdowns. He did also throw three interceptions in the process. He’ll be pushed by five-star recruit Sam Huard who has quite the lineage after his father and uncle played at Washington and in the NFL. On the offensive line, all five starters will return, with center Luke Wattenberg leading the group. Wattenberg is taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility the NCAA awarded following the coronavirus pandemic. It will be his sixth season at Washington and his fifth as a starter.

With the offensive line a possible strength for Huskies, it’s fair to say that they’re comfortable handing the ball to whomever they place in the backfield. Washington rotated four different running backs last year, and they’re likely to do the same again with all four backs returning. Seniors Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant will probably be trusted with the bulk of the carries. McGrew averaged 5.3 yards per carry and finished with four touchdowns, while Pleasant averaged 4.2 yards per carry and scored three touchdowns. Sophomore Richard Newton and four-star redshirt freshman Cameron Davis should also get some touches. Newton averaged 5.3 yards per carry with two touchdowns, while Davis averaged 4.5 yards per carry. Look for Washington to be a very run-dominant team, at least early on, due to some deficiencies at the wide receiver position.

The wide receiver position will be Washington’s biggest challenge, with five players transferring out of the program. Puka Nacua will depart after leading all receivers with nine catches and 151 yards. Ty Jones, who led the team with 23.3 yards per catch, also entered the transfer portal. That means they’ll need to lean on former four-star player Terell Bynum. As a junior, Bynum will be the most experienced wide receiver returning. Last season, he finished fourth with eight receptions and 130 yards on the team. The Huskies will hope transfers Giles Jackson and Ja’Lynn Polk can get up to speed fairly quickly. Jackson had 309 yards on 24 catches in two seasons at Michigan, while Polk played one season at Texas Tech as a true freshman. He finished with 28 receptions, 264 yards, and two touchdowns. The Huskies also added a four-star recruit in Jabez Tinae. Overall, they’ll have eight scholarship players at the wide receiver position with five former four-star recruits. Junior tight end Cade Otton will likely remain the number one target after catching 18 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns. Otton was named to the 2020 All-Pac-12 First Team.

Washington’s coaching staff will undergo some change after losing its defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski to Texas. Former linebacker coach Bob Gregory was promoted to take his place. Gregory will have four former four-star players returning on the defensive line, with each weighing over 300 lbs. Sam Taimani and Tuli Letuligasenoa should lead the line even as sophomores. Both linemen have played for two seasons and benefit from the additional year of eligibility granted by the NCAA.

The linebacker group is probably the Huskies’ worst unit on defense. Zion Tupuola-Fetui could be done for the season after tearing his Achilles in the spring. Shortly after that, their promising four-star recruit Laiatu Latu announced his medical retirement from the game due to a neck injury after playing 12 games as a true freshman. The group will likely rely on Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon, who started every game as sophomores. Ulofoshio is a former walk-on who earned second-team All-Pac-12 honors. Sirmon was second on the team behind Ulofoshio with 27 tackles. Sav’ell Smalls is the only 5-star recruit within the group. Although he still needs some seasoning, he’ll likely be forced back into action because the remaining players are no higher than three-star recruits with even less experience.

Opposing teams might be able to run the ball on Washington’s linebackers, but they’ll have a tougher time trying to beat the Huskies through the air. Cornerback Trent McDuffie was named to the preseason A-ll-Pac-12 First Team, and he’s also on multiple preseason award watch lists, such as the best defensive back and best defensive player. Kyler Gordon is a former four-star recruit who will likely play opposite him. At safety, Asa Turner (17 tackles one interception) is in line to replace Elijah Molden, who the Titans drafted in the third round. Brendan Radley-Hiles transferred in from Oklahoma and will likely start alongside him. While the backup roles in the secondary aren’t clearly defined at the moment, Washington is expected to have enough depth to foster some heated competition in camp.

The Huskies will play 13 games this season and open up against Montana at home. Their other non-conference games include a home game against Arkansas State and an away game at Michigan. In the Pac-12, they’ll face California, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Washington State at home with games against Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford, and Colorado on the road.

At worst, Washington should go 2-1 in its non-conference slate, and I don’t think a victory over Michigan is out of the question either. In conference, I don’t see Washington losing more than three games with Stanford, Oregon, and Colorado providing a stiff challenge. That would still only leave them with four losses on the season. Given the talent that’s returning on this team in addition to an even weaker Pac-12 conference, Washington should be one of the more talented teams in the league. It also wouldn’t surprise me if the five-star quarterback Huard wins the job at some point during the course of the season.

The future looks bright for Huskies fans, and I would consider playing them over 8.5 wins this season.

