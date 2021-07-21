2021 Wisconsin Win Total: Odds, Betting Trends, & Over/Under
Wisconsin Badgers Win Total
Wisconsin Badgers Win Total 9.5:
- Over: -120
- Under: +100
Find comprehensive college football season win totals at Fanduel Sportsbook.
Wisconsin Badgers NCAA FBS Championship 2021-22 Odds
Wisconsin Badgers NCAA FBS National Championship Odds: +5000
Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Championship Odds
Wisconsin Badgers Big Ten Championship Odds: +600
- Ohio State -220
- Wisconsin +600
- Penn State +900
- Iowa +900
- Indiana +2000
- Michigan +2500
- Minnesota +3000
- Nebraska +4000
- Northwestern +5000
- Michigan State +10000
- Purdue +10000
- Maryland +10000
- Illinois +25000
Wisconsin Badgers Betting Trends, News and Notes
The abbreviated 2020 season may have impacted the Wisconsin Badgers’ ability to build any momentum, resulting in a disappointing 4-3 season. One thing remains evident from last season; the Badgers remain a defensive force in the Big Ten. If they can find their rhythm offensively, they are the team to beat in the Big Ten West.
The Badgers will need to come out of the gates hot if they hope to be included in any playoff discussions at the end of the season. Wisconsin plays Penn State, Notre Dame, and Michigan in three of their first four weeks. Benefitting the Badgers is that three of the four games are played at Camp Randall, with their matchup against the Fighting Irish taking place on neutral soil at Soldier Field in Chicago. Three or more wins over their first four games would go a long way to helping the Badgers get over their win total.
We’ve seen how dominant the Badgers defense can be. The unit allowed 17.4 points per game last season, giving up 300 yards per game and allowing an average of 96.1 rush yards per contest. Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz underwhelmed in his freshman campaign but with his three leading receivers, Jake Ferguson, Jack Dunn, and Chimere Dike, and leading running back Jalen Berger, in the mix this season, we could see a big leap from the Badgers offensively. There’s a reason why the over on Wisconsin’s win total has been bought up to -120.
