2022 Arizona Wildcats Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
The Arizona Wildcats have a lot of positive momentum building around this program as Jedd Fisch heads into his second year on the job. They finished only 1-11 a year ago, and the schedule will be difficult to improve much on that mark this season. Still, there’s reason to believe this squad will be improved in 2022. Jayden de Laura transferred in from Washington State and figures to be the leader in the quarterback battle. At the same time, freshman wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan brings a lot of hype as the highest-ranked recruit in program history.
Here’s a look at Arizona’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – at San Diego State Aztecs
Date: September 3
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Aztecs are underrated season-after-season and beat Arizona 38-14 a year ago on the road. SDSU finished with a 12-2 record under Brady Hoke a year ago but ranked 115th in returning production.
Week 2 – vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Date: September 10
Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
No easy games for the Wildcats during the non-conference portion of the schedule! The Bulldogs finished top-30 in offense and defense a year ago and return quarterback Will Rogers for his third season in Mike Leach’s Air Raid system.
Week 3 – vs. North Dakota State Bison
Date: September 17
Time: 11:00 p.m. ET
Think that this matchup against an FCS school is a scheduling break for the Wildcats? Think again! The Bison are a powerhouse that schools from other conferences skirt around scheduling in fear of the outcome, as NDSU has won four of the last five FCS National Championships.
Week 4 – at California Golden Bears
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
Arizona’s lone win came against Cal in a 10-3 victory where a large portion of the Cal roster was unavailable (primarily due to COVID protocol).
Week 5 – vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
Colorado will be fighting to stay out of the basement of the PAC-12, and this is another chance for the Wildcats to grab a win. The Buffaloes won this matchup 34-0 a year ago but return just ten starters compared to 14 for Arizona.
Week 6 – vs. Oregon Ducks
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The Ducks will look much different under Dan Lanning but will still be one of the PAC-12’s most talented teams. The Wildcats kept things closer than expected in last year’s game before the Ducks pulled away for a 41-19 win.
Week 7 – at Washington Huskies
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
The Huskies have slipped as a program, going 4-8 a year ago. Kalen DeBoer hopes to keep Washington’s five-game winning streak in this series alive. The Wildcats haven’t won at Washington since 2007.
Week 8 – BYE
Week 9 – vs. USC Trojans
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
USC is a completely remade program in 2022 with the additions of Lincoln Riley as head coach and Caleb Williams at quarterback, among a litany of transfers. The Trojans have won nine straight in this series.
Week 10 – at Utah Utes
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
Playing Utah is never fun, but especially not in November at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah’s goal is to repeat as PAC-12 Champions, and this is a gruesome two-game scheduling stretch after facing USC a week before this.
Week 11 – at UCLA Bruins
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
The scheduling stretch doesn’t get much easier as the Wildcats stay on the road to take on Chip Kelly, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the Bruins. UCLA has won three of the past four meetings, with the Wildcats’ last win coming 20-17 in 2019.
Week 12 – vs. Washington State Cougars
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The Cougars are a new-look program in 2022 with the addition of Eric Morris as offensive coordinator and potential breakout star Cameron Ward at quarterback. Washington State ranks just 119th in returning production and returns 11 starters.
Week 13 – vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Date: November 25
Time: TBD
Jedd Fisch lost his first rivalry game against the Sun Devils 38-15 a year ago, but Arizona State is a program in flux due to an NCAA investigation for alleged recruiting improprieties.
