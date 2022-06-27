2022 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Razorbacks look to keep building after a 9-4 season under Sam Pittman. It won’t be easy, as Arkansas plays one of the toughest schedules in the country. That didn’t stop them a year ago, but only 10 starters are back. KJ Jefferson returns as a dangerous dual-threat quarterback, but some receiving weapons will need to emerge. The defense will rely heavily on a great linebacking duo of Bumper Pool and Drew Sanders.

Pittman pulled off a fantastic coaching job a year ago, but proving to be contenders in the SEC is the next step that this group is looking to make. Can they remain a force in this conference, or was 2021 a one-year wonder thanks to the magical powers of Treylon Burks and a sound defensive scheme?

Here’s a look at Arkansas’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Cincinnati Bearcats

Date: September 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Bearcats are fresh off the first playoff appearance ever for a Group of 5 program. Luke Fickell will have his squad prepared, but at home in Week 1 is the perfect time to catch a team that returns only 11 starters and ranks 92nd in returning production.

Week 2 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: September 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

The Gamecocks have a ton of positive momentum under Shane Beamer and look to surprise with new quarterback Spencer Rattler and a host of other weapons. This will be a more challenging test than it has been recently when playing South Carolina at home.

Week 3 – vs. Missouri State Bears

Date: September 17

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

This should be a cakewalk that helps the Razorbacks build momentum and hopefully rest key players in the second half heading into a showdown with the Aggies in Week 4.

Week 4 – vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

This will be a neutral site game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, but one that will likely have a crowd that is in Texas A&M’s favor. Getting A&M and Alabama back-to-back is never fun.

Week 5 – vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

This sets up nicely for Arkansas due to the fact that it’ll be Week 5 and they still haven’t played on the road. That gives them time to hopefully build momentum heading into this showdown with Alabama, a team they hung close with in a 42-35 defeat in 2021.

Week 6 – at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Razorbacks’ first true road game doesn’t occur until Week 6 of the season. Crazy, isn’t it? These teams played a wild game a year ago that ended in a 31-28 Arkansas victory thanks to some Mississippi State special teams woes.

Week 7 – at BYU Cougars

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Cougars are no slouch and are similar to Arkansas in that they play a very difficult schedule, so both teams will be ready. Playing in Provo is unusual for an SEC team and this will be a stiff test against a veteran Cougars team that returns 19 starters and ranks second in returning production

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – at Auburn Tigers

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

It’s been a wild offseason (not in a good way) for Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers, but they still figure to be a tough out. Three road games in a row are never fun in the SEC, but the Hogs have an extra week to prepare for this matchup as they look to avenge a 38-23 loss from a year ago.

Week 10 – vs. Liberty Flames

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Liberty is no slouch and is one of the better non-Power 5 teams around, but they return only 12 starters and rank 121st in returning production. How will this offense look without Malik Willis?

Week 11 – vs. LSU Tigers

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Arkansas won this matchup on the road in a sloppy 16-13 game a year ago. Brian Kelly is in town and brings in a ton of transfers, and there’s a chance the Tigers are clicking at this point in the season.

Week 12 – vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Lane Kiffin and the Rebels return only 11 starters but brought in one of the best transfer classes in the country.

Week 13 – at Missouri Tigers

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

Arkansas handled business in this rivalry game a year ago with a 34-17 victory. Nothing will be easy with this schedule, but Missouri will look much different without Connor Bazelak and Tyler Badie.