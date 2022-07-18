2022 Baylor Bears Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Dave Aranda’s name flew around the rumor mill during the coaching change season after leading the Baylor Bears to a Big 12 Championship in 2021. He’s opted to stay in Waco and claims he’s in it for the long haul, which should be welcomed news to the Bears after he took this program from 2-7 in 2020 to 12-2 a year ago.

Blake Shapen takes over at quarterback and hopes to build on his magical first half of the Big 12 Championship game, where he started a perfect 17 of 17 passing with three touchdowns against a stout Oklahoma State Cowboys defense. The team returns only 12 starters and must replace significant contributors at running back and wide receiver, while the defense loses several NFL Draft picks. Can Aranda work magic yet again?

Here’s a look at Baylor’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Albany Great Danes

Date: September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Baylor begins the season with a cupcake game against the Albany Great Danes, who finished with a 2-9 record at the FCS level a year ago.

Week 2 – at BYU Cougars

Date: September 10

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET

Baylor doesn’t often travel this far west. This will be a stiff test in Week 2 in Provo against a veteran BYU Cougars team that won ten games a year ago.

Week 3 – vs. Texas State Bobcats

Date: September 17

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

The Bears have never lost to the Texas State Bobcats. Last year’s nine-point Baylor win was too close for comfort.

Week 4 – at Iowa State Cyclones

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Conference play kicks off in Week 4 against the Iowa State Cyclones. These teams have split the last four meetings, and this figures to be a highly competitive game in Ames.

Week 5 – vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

This rematch of last year’s Big 12 Championship game figures to be circled by both coaching staffs. The Oklahoma State Cowboys enter this matchup off a bye week, but Baylor has a home-field advantage.

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: October 13

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

This Thursday meeting marks Baylor’s only weekday game of the season. The West Virginia Mountaineers have a new-look offense headed by new coordinator Graham Harrell and quarterback J.T. Daniels.

Week 8 – vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

Baylor has won 17 of the 21 meetings. Lance Leipold had the cards stacked against him when he took over this coaching job a year ago but hopes to keep improving in Year 2.

Week 9 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

This series has been tight, with both teams splitting the last six meetings. This kicks off a set of back-to-back road games with a pivotal showdown against the Oklahoma Sooners on deck.

Week 10 – at Oklahoma Sooners

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Bears are just 4-27 in this series but grabbed a 27-14 win last year. The scheduling doesn’t favor Baylor as two of their biggest games come in less-than-ideal circumstances (vs. Oklahoma State coming off a bye) as they face Oklahoma in the second of two-straight road games.

Week 11 – vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Baylor has dominated this series, winning eight of the last ten meetings.

Week 12 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Senior Night comes Week 12 against the TCU Horned Frogs. Baylor suffered a 30-28 upset last year thanks to TCU quarterback Chandler Morris’s heroics.

Week 13 – at Texas Longhorns

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

Baylor makes a difficult trip to Austin to close the year. The Texas Longhorns failed to reach a bowl last year. They lost to Kansas in the process but figure to have one of the most explosive offenses in the country led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back Bijan Robinson, and receivers Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor.