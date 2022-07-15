2022 Boston College Eagles Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
Jeff Hafley returns for his third season as the head coach of the Boston College Eagles with his eyes set on a surprising season.
Phil Jurkovec returns at quarterback, giving the Eagles an experienced starter who possesses true NFL talent and could show vast improvement now, finally healthy. Zay Flowers is one of the ACC’s best receivers, and Patt Garwo returns at running back after going for 1,000 yards a year ago despite beginning the season fourth on the depth chart. The defense allowed only 22.2 points per game last year and possesses one of the best secondaries in the conference. How does the schedule shape up with all of the pieces in place to shine in 2022?
Here’s a look at Boston College’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Date: September 3
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
The Eagles have had the upper hand in this matchup, winning 11 straight games against their former Big East foe.
Week 2 – at Virginia Tech Hokies
Date: September 10
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
Conference play kicks off early with a Week 2 visit to Blacksburg to face the new-look Virginia Tech Hokies in Year 1 of the Brent Pry era. The Eagles have won six straight road openers.
Week 3 – vs. Maine Black Bears
Date: September 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
A winnable game against the Maine Black Bears allows the Eagles to find their groove before ACC play gets into full swing. Maine went 6-5 a year ago.
Week 4 – at Florida State Seminoles
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
This has been a difficult matchup for the Eagles, who are just 1-10 in the last 11 meetings. The Florida State Seminoles return 16 starters and rank 11th in returning production.
Week 5 – vs. Louisville Cardinals
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
The Louisville Cardinals are another potential surprise team in the ACC, ranking 14th nationally in returning production while bringing back star quarterback Malik Cunningham.
Week 6 – vs. Clemson Tigers
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
A second straight home game for the Eagles, albeit against stiff competition. This will be BostonCollege’ss annual Red Bandana Game.
Week 7 – BYE
Week 8 – at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
Both teams enter refreshed off a bye week in what should be a competitive game. The visiting team has won seven straight in this series.
Week 9 – at Connecticut Huskies
Date: October 29
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
The Eagles have won four straight in this series and figure to be heavily favored in this spot.
Week 10 – vs. Duke Blue Devils
Date: November 4
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
The Duke Blue Devils are coming off a bye week, and this is a difficult scheduling spot considering the Eagles will be playing on short rest for this Friday game.
Week 11 – at North Carolina State Wolfpack
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
The first of a tough two-game road stretch begins in Raleigh. The NC State Wolfpack return 17 starters and figure to compete for the Atlantic Division title.
Week 12 – at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
Drawing Notre Dame in the non-conference slate is never easy, and playing on the road even more so. Boston College has won just one of the last nine meetings.
Week 13 – vs. Syracuse Orange
Date: November 26
Time: TBD
Upsets have been rife in this series, so the Eagles must be on high alert for this home finale.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.