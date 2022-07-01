2022 Colorado Buffaloes Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Colorado Buffaloes had a lovely 4-2 season in Karl Dorrell’s first season back in 2020. They fell apart a year ago thanks primarily to a dysfunctional offense, finishing with a 4-8 record. The offense ranked 121st in scoring with only 18.8 points per game and 129th in total offense. They’ll need better play from the quarterback position, which will be a two-way battle between former Tennessee transfer J.T. Shrout and the incumbent Brendon Lewis. A total of 22 players transferred away from the program, and six of them were starters, so there’s a chance that 2021 wasn’t rock bottom for the Dorrell regime.

Here’s a look at Colorado’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: September 2

Time: 10:00 p.m ET

The Horned Frogs aren’t an easy opponent to face in the home opener. They rank ninth in returning production and return 16 starters in Sonny Dyke’s first year in charge.

Week 2 – at Air Force Falcons

Date: September 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Air Force figures to compete for a Mountain West Championship in 2022 led by Haaziq Daniels at quarterback and Brad Roberts at fullback, a duo that combined for 453 rushes, 2,090 yards, and 24 touchdowns in 2021. The Falcons went 10-3 a year ago and are 19-8 at home over the past five seasons.

Week 3 – at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date: September 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The non-conference schedule doesn’t get any easier for the Buffaloes as they hit the road to take on a Big Ten opponent. The Golden Gophers shut out the Buffs 30-0 a year ago and hope to make some noise in 2022.

Week 4 – vs. UCLA Bruins

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Colorado begins PAC-12 play against Chip Kelly and the Bruins. UCLA is assumed to be one of the better teams in the conference, but they return only eight starters, and catching this inexperienced team early on in the season is probably the time to surprise them.

Week 5 – at Arizona Wildcats

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Arizona finished just 1-11 a year ago and has lost two straight to Colorado. The Buffaloes took this game 34-0 a year ago, but this figures to be a much more evenly matched contest in 2022.

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 – vs. California Golden Bears

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The Buffaloes have a manageable few games of conference play before the schedule heats up to end the year. The Bears have taken two straight in this series but are just 6-10 over the past two years, ranking 114th in returning production and returning only seven starters.

Week 8 – at Oregon State Beavers

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

The Buffs have won four of the past five meetings with the Beavers dating back to 2015. The Beavers haven’t defended home field well, going just 12-17 at home over the past five seasons.

Week 9 – vs. Arizona State Sun Devils

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

This matchup is where the Buffaloes will hope to grab a win at home before the daunting stretch-run portion of the schedule begins.

Week 10 – vs. Oregon Ducks

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Colorado has gone 1-9 in its past ten games against Oregon. The Ducks are under new leadership in Dan Lanning but are expected to be among the PAC-12’s best teams.

Week 11 – at USC Trojans

Date: November 11

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

What a brutal two-game stretch for Colorado, who must hit the road to play the Trojans in Southern Cal a week removed from hosting the Ducks. Colorado is 0-15 all-time against USC, most recently losing 37-14 at home a year ago.

Week 12 – at Washington Huskies

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Buffaloes stay on the road, traveling to Seattle to face the Huskies. This stretch is arguably the most challenging part of the schedule for any PAC-12 team during conference play, and the Huskies are 22-9 at home over the past five seasons.

Week 13 – vs. Utah Utes

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

A difficult four-game stretch to end the season concludes as Colorado hosts Utah, the reigning PAC-12 champs.