2022 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets were 3-3 six weeks into play a year ago, including a near-upset of Clemson. Things were looking up. What happened next? To end the year, they lost their last six games, including two blowout and shutout losses to Notre Dame and Georgia (combined score of 100-0).

Geoff Collins’s seat is as hot as any coach in America as he enters Year 4. The Yellow Jackets return only eight starts, which ranks last in the ACC. Incumbent quarterback Jeff Sims battles Akron transfer Zach Gibson for the starting job, and there are questions everywhere else on the offensive side of the ball. New offensive coordinator Chip Long hopes to revive a dormant unit. Collins has praised his defense, but they return only three starters on that side of the ball. Did I mention their best player, star running back Jahmyr Gibbs, transferred to Alabama? The schedule is challenging yet again, as non-divisional opponents include Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Central Florida.

Here’s a look at Georgia Tech’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Clemson Tigers

Date: September 5

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

There’s no easing into the schedule for the Yellow Jackets in 2022. The Clemson Tigers have won each of the last seven meetings, but last year’s 14-8 finish was a nail-biter.

Week 2 – vs. Western Carolina Catamounts

Date: September 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Tech has won all five of the previous meetings. The Western Carolina Catamount finished just 4-7 a year ago, and this is the Yellow Jackets’ softest game on the schedule.

Week 3 – vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date: September 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

This will be the first meeting between these two schools since 2013. The Ole Miss Rebels return only 11 starters, but Lane Kiffin loaded up in the transfer portal, adding quarterback Jaxson Dart (USC) and running back Zach Evans (TCU), among many others.

Week 4 – at Central Florida Knights

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

The UCF Knights have a remarkable 30-2 record at the Bounce House over the last five seasons. The Yellow Jackets are 3-1 against the Knights but have never traveled to Orlando.

Week 5 – at Pittsburgh Panthers

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

This is a brutal schedule for the Yellow Jackets, as this is the fourth difficult matchup in the season’s first five games. Pittsburgh has won four straight meetings.

Week 6 – vs. Duke Blue Devils

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The home team has won five of the last seven meetings, and Georgia Tech will hope to keep that trend going.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Date: October 20

Time: TBD

The Yellow Jackets return from a bye week for a Thursday game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Both teams will be refreshed after the bye and hope to gain some ground in the Coastal Division.

Week 9 – at Florida State Seminoles

Date: October 29

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Yellow Jackets have won four of the last six meetings. This will be a difficult road test against a Florida State Seminoles team that returns 16 starters and ranks 11th in returning production.

Week 10 – at Virginia Tech Hokies

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Four of the Yellow Jackets’ last five games come on the road, this being the second game of the first set of back-to-back away visits. The away team has won seven of the last eight meetings.

Week 11 – vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Georgia Tech has only two home games from October 15 onward, and this will be the last of them. Miami won a 33-30 nail-biter a year ago and is under new leadership with Mario Cristobal.

Week 12 – at North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Tech has won eight of the last 12 meetings. The Tar Heels disappointed last year with a 6-7 record and will be hungry to prove the doubters wrong.

Week 13 – at Georgia Bulldogs

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The scheduling spot doesn’t get much more challenging than this. The second of back-to-back road games, and fourth in their last five games, to close the year against the defending National Champions.