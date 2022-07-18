2022 Indiana Hoosiers Football Schedule: Dates, Times and Analysis

The Indiana Hoosiers came crashing back to earth in 2021 going 2-10 (0-9) after being 14-7 in 2019 and 2020. This season is a significant crossroads year for head coach Tom Allen and the Hoosier football program. Allen shook up his staff by firing offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan and hiring Walt Bell. Allen will take over the defensive play-calling duties as well. The Hoosiers have six new coaches and about 40 new scholarship players when you combine transfers and incoming freshmen. It is almost a brand-new team, precisely what IU needed after last season.

The Hoosiers need to rebound from their dismal two-win season. The early schedule is manageable, and if IU wants to get back on the right track, they will have to win early since the back end of the schedule is daunting. With a financial windfall coming shortly from a new media rights deal, IU will have the flexibility to make the changes they deem necessary to improve the program. The Hoosiers do not have the most remarkable football history, so the fan base is quick to abandon ship when things don’t go their way. IU cannot afford too many games where the stands are closer to empty than full.

Here is a look at Indiana’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

WEEK 1 – VS. Illinois Fighting Illini

Date: September 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Another conference matchup to start the season — IU’s fourth since 2017 (1-2) — as the Illini make their first appearance at Memorial Stadium since 2013. This is a vital game for Allen and the Hoosiers, as a loss would be their 11th straight and 10th consecutive against conference foes. IU has won three straight in the series.

WEEK 2 – VS. IDAHO VANDALS

Date: September 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

For the second-straight year, the Hoosiers and Vandals will meet in Bloomington. Last season IU clobbered the FCS foe, 56-14. Indiana has not lost to an FCS team since 2006, when Southern Illinois beat them, so it has happened.

WEEK 3 – VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY HILLTOPPERS

Date: September 17

Time: Noon ET

Western Kentucky was the Hoosiers’ last victory of 2021 as IU went to Bowling Green and knocked off the Hilltoppers 33-31. The Hoosiers lead the series 4-0, but the last two have been nail-biters for IU fans.

WEEK 4 – AT CINCINNATI BEARCATS

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

The Hoosiers led the Bearcats 14-0 in the first half and 24-23 heading into the fourth quarter last season. Due to an untimely ejection of Micah McFadden, a goal line fumble by Tim Baldwin, and a 99-yard kick return by UC WR Tre Turner, the Hoosiers lost 38-24. IU leads the all-time series 9-4-2 and has not made the trip to the Queen City since 1998. Nippert Stadium will be a buzz and ready to knock off another Power Five team.

WEEK 5 – AT NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

This will be a night game; it just depends on which network picks it up. The last time in Lincoln, IU stunned the Black Shirts 38-31. IU leads the series 10-8-3, but they have only matched up twice before as Big Ten foes. It’s a swing game for IU, but it will be under the lights in Lincoln, and that’s tough.

WEEK 6 –VS. MICHIGAN WOLVERINES

Date: October 8

Time: Noon ET

Michigan restored its power in the series last year with a dominating win in Ann Arbor. However, the last time in Bloomington was IU’s first win over UM since 1987. Two of the previous four at Indiana have also gone into overtime. A homecoming crowd should be behind the Hoosiers. Can the streak of crazy games in Bloomington continue?

WEEK 7 – VS. MARYLAND TERRAPINS

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

This has turned into quite the rivalry, even if nobody cares. Seven of the last nine games in the series have been one-score thrillers. The Hoosiers had their three-game streak in the series snapped last year. IU has also won the previous three matchups in Bloomington.

WEEK 8 – AT RUTGERS

Date: October 22

Time: Noon ET

By the time IU played Rutgers last year, they were a broken team. The Hoosiers got steamrolled 38-3. Before last season, the Hoosiers had won five in a row against Rutgers, including two home shutouts. A noon kick in sleepy New Jersey can be tricky.

WEEK 9 – BYE

WEEK 10 – VS. PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The schedule gets kicked up a notch, maybe three, in November, starting with Penn State. The last time the Nittany Lions were in Bloomington, Michael Penix stretched across the goal line for a Hoosier win. PSU got revenge the previous season by blanking IU. Indiana has only beaten Penn State twice, but November has recently not been kind to the Lions.

WEEK 11 – AT OHIO STATE

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

IU has not beaten the Buckeyes since 1988. That streak does not end this year.

WEEK 12 – AT MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Hoosiers lost possession of the Old Brass Spittoon after a 20-15 loss in Bloomington last season. Since 2015, this series has been close with MSU winning four out of six. This is a brutal stretch and the back end of a two-game road swing through two of the beasts of the East.

WEEK 13- VS. PURDUE BOILERMAKERS

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The Hoosiers will host the Old Oaken Bucket Game for the first time since 2018 due to the pandemic. Purdue boat raced IU last year 44-7 to reclaim the Bucket. Jeff Brohm has gotten the best of Tom Allen three times in four tries. An IU season can be made or broken with the outcome against their bitter rivals.