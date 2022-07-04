2022 Iowa Hawkeyes Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Iowa Hawkeyes have big plans in 2022 as they return 14 starters to a team that finished 10-4 a year ago. Kirk Ferentz is the longest-tenured head coach in the country and hopes to capture a Big Ten West title for the second straight season. This is a team left with a sour taste after being blown out by Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game and losing the bowl game to Kentucky.

They’ll need to find a quarterback who can accurately disperse the ball to a talented group of pass-catchers led by tight end Sam Laporta and featuring talented youngsters Keagan Johnson and Arland Bruce IV. Tyler Goodson departs as a 1,151-yard back, but Gavin Williams appears primed to lead this rushing attack. The defense figures to be a top 10 unit once again, but the offense must improve.

Here’s a look at Iowa’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Date: September 3

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

This is not the cakewalk it appears. The Jackrabbits went 11-4 a year ago with wins over Colorado State and FCS Champion North Dakota State.

Week 2 – vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Date: September 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Iowa has won the Cy-Hawk Trophy a whopping six straight years. The Cyclones return only eight starters and rank 128th in returning production, as they are expected to take a step back this season.

Week 3 – vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Date: September 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Nevada is due for a rebuilding season after losing most of the coaching staff and seeing much of the roster leave via the transfer porta. The Wold Pack returns just five starters and ranks 131st in returning production.

Week 4 – at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

It’s a manageable first four weeks of the season for Iowa, whose lone road game comes against Rutgers. The Hawkeyes have won both of the previous meetings against the Scarlet Knights.

Week 5 – vs. Michigan Wolverines

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

This is a rematch of last year’s Big Ten Championship that Iowa will have circled on the calendar. The Wolverines won that game 42-3, but the Hawkeyes have won five of the last eight meetings.

Week 6 – at Illinois Fighting Illini

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

Iowa has won 13 of the last 14 against lowly Illinois, who typically find themselves near the bottom of the B1G West. After falling behind 10-0, the Hawkeyes scored 33 of the following 41 points in last year’s 33-23 victory.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – at Ohio State Buckeyes

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

The Buckeyes will compete for a Big Ten title and National Championship in 2022. It doesn’t help their chances to win the B1G West that the Hawkeyes get both Ohio State and Michigan from the East.

Week 9 – vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Date: October 29

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

Northwestern bottomed out a year ago but does return 14 starters. Iowa has won five of the last nine meetings in what is rarely an easy contest.

Week 10 – at Purdue Boilermakers

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Iowa has won 10 of the last 16 meetings against the Boilermakers. This is a potential look-ahead spot with rival Wisconsin looming the following week.

Week 11 – vs. Wisconsin Badgers

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

This figures to be one of the biggest games in the Big Ten in 2022. The Badgers return only eight starters but figure to challenge Iowa for supremacy in the West.

Week 12 – at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Golden Gophers have dropped seven straight games against the Hawkeyes but don’t expect his one to be easy.

Week 13 – vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

Iowa is 8-1 in the last nine meetings. The Cornhuskers figure to be more competitive after a 1-8 record in conference play a year ago.