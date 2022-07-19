2022 Iowa State Cyclones Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones had high hopes heading into 2021 but finished with a disappointing 7-6 record. With only eight starters returning, it’s fair to question if the Cyclones can remain in the upper tier of the Big 12.
Four-year starter Brock Purdy departs, leaving left-hander Hunter Dekkers with a big hole to fill at the quarterback position. The defense returns just three starters, but Campbell has been adamant that they’ll be better on that side of the ball than the pundits are anticipating. Iowa State has performed best when expectations are low, so perhaps things are set up perfectly for them in 2022.
Here’s a look at Iowa State’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Southeast Missouri Redhawks
Date: September 3
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
The Cyclones have had their troubles with FCS foes under Campbell, so they’ll need to be on their toes to avoid another start to the season. The Southeast Missouri Redhawks finished just 4-7 a year ago.
Week 2 – at Iowa Hawkeyes
Date: September 10
Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
This rivalry has been difficult for Iowa State, as they’ve dropped six straight to the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Week 3 – vs. Ohio Bobcats
Date: September 17
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
The Cyclones have won all seven of the prior meetings. The Ohio Bobcats stumbled in Year 1 post-Frank Solich, finishing with a 3-9 record.
Week 4 – vs. Baylor Bears
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
Iowa State will be hungry for revenge after suffering a heartbreaking 31-29 loss a year ago. Dave Aranda and the Baylor Bears are the reigning Big 12 Champions.
Week 5 – at Kansas Jayhawks
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
Iowa State’s Big 12 road opener comes in Lawrence against Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks. The Cyclones have won 11 of the last 12 meetings, including seven straight.
Week 6 – vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The Cyclones return home to face a darkhorse contender in the Big 12, the Kansas State Wildcats. Iowa State has won three of the last four meetings.
Week 7 – at Texas Longhorns
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
Iowa State has won three straight in this series. The Texas Longhorns enter Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era and figure to have a high-powered offense with quarterback Quinn Ewers, running back Bijan Robinson, and receivers Xavier Worthy and Isaiah Neyor.
Week 8 – BYE
Week 9 – vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
Matt Campbell and Company return from a Week 8 bye to face the Oklahoma Sooners at home. Brent Venables and the Sooners also enter off a bye week.
Week 10 – vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
The second of back-to-back home games comes against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Iowa State has won three of the last four meetings.
Week 11 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
This series has been air-tight, with each of the last seven meetings being decided by one score. The Cyclones lost a close 24-21 game last year.
Week 12 – vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
Iowa State has won six straight in this series. Last year’s 41-38 defeat was one of the best games in the Big 12 as the Texas Tech Red Raiders blew a 31-14 halftime lead only to win on a last-second 62-yard field goal.
Week 13 – at TCU Horned Frogs
Date: November 25
Time:
Matt Campbell and company have won four of the last five games in this series, including last year’s 48-14 blowout.
