2022 Kansas Jayhawks Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

When Lance Leipold took over the head coaching duties before the 2021 season, it was assumed that he had a lengthy rebuild. Last year’s 2-10 record may not seem impressive at face value, but it was an improvement after an 0-9 debacle in 2020.

The Jayhawks were one of the youngest teams in the country and played like it for most of the year. They showed proof of concept to end the season with three consecutive strong performances highlighted by an overtime win over the Texas Longhorns. The rushing attack should keep the sticks moving, led by Devin Neal, and Jalon Daniels looked solid at quarterback to end the year. Eight starters return defensively, and improvement is expected.

Here’s a look at Kansas’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Date: September 2

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

This is the first-ever meeting between these schools. Kansas will need to be ready after narrowly defeating FCS school South Dakota 17-14 in last year’s season opener.

Week 2 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: September 10

Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

The Jayhawks have lost eight straight in this series and have just one win in 11 tries.

Week 3 – at Houston Cougars

Date: September 17

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

This is a difficult non-conference game against one of the Group of 5’s best teams. To make matters worse, it’s the second of two straight road tests.

Week 4 – vs. Duke Blue Devils

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

This is a winnable non-conference game against the Duke Blue Devils, who finished just 3-9 a year ago. Both teams will find wins hard to come by in 2022 and will be battling fiercely in this contest.

Week 5 – vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Kansas has won only once in Ames since 2010. The Cyclones must replace a four-year starter at quarterback in Brock Purdy and the 36th overall selection in the NFL Draft at running back in Breece Hall, so this might be the season to catch another upset.

Week 6 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Jayhawks’ third-straight home game comes against the TCU Horned Frogs. This will be the first time in over 20 years that someone other than Gary Patterson will be roaming the sidelines in Fort Worth as Sonny Dykes takes over head coaching responsibilities.

Week 7 – at Oklahoma Sooners

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

It looked like the Jayhawks might pull off the unthinkable when they held a 10-0 lead at the half. The Oklahoma Sooners pulled away in the second half for a 35-23 win to make it 17 straight in this series.

Week 8 – at Baylor Bears

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

This is a tough scheduling spot, the second of back-to-back road conference games against two outstanding teams. The Baylor Bears won the Big 12 Championship last year and have an emerging coaching star in Dave Aranda.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Kansas returns from a bye to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Jayhawks lost 12 straight meetings, with their last victory against the Pokes coming in 2007.

Week 11 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Leipold hopes to improve Kansas’ 2-21 record against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

Week 12 – vs. Texas Longhorns

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

A year ago, Kansas pulled off one of the season’s biggest upsets in a 57-56 overtime victory over Texas. The Longhorns will be hungry for revenge, and this matchup takes place in Austin.

Week 13 – at Kansas State Wildcats

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The Jayhawks conclude the schedule with a road trip to Manhattan. Kansas has lost 13 straight games in this rivalry.