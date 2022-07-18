2022 Kansas State Wildcats Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Things are shaping up for a big year in Manhattan for Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats.

They return 14 starters, led by star running back Deuce Vaughn, who compiled 1,872 total yards and 22 touchdowns a year ago. Adrian Martinez transfers in from Nebraska to assume the starting quarterback gig in a newfound up-tempo system led by first-year offensive coordinator Collin Klein. With seven starters back on a defense that allowed only 21 points per game, this appears to be a dangerous team.

Does the schedule allow for them to make a run in the Big 12?

Here’s a look at Kansas State’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. South Dakota Coyotes

Date: September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Kansas State has won all five of the prior meetings. The South Dakota Coyotes finished 7-5 at the FCS level a year ago.

Week 2 – vs. Missouri Tigers

Date: September 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

This game will be the 98th all-time meeting between these two programs but the first one since 2011. The Missouri Tigers will have a new quarterback and lose workhorse running back Tyler Badie.

Week 3 – vs. Tulane Green Wave

Date: September 17

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

This game is the second meeting between these programs, with the first coming back in 1988. The Tulane Green Wave finished just 2-10 a year ago.

Week 4 – at Oklahoma Sooners

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

The first road game of the year comes in Norman in Week 4. It’s been a tight series, with four of the last five games decided by one score.

Week 5 – vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Kansas State has dominated this series, winning ten of the last 11 games against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The offense figures to be improved in Lubbock under new offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

Week 6 – at Iowa State Cyclones

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Wildcats have dropped three of the last four meetings. The Iowa State Cyclones return only eight starters but are well-coached by Matt Campbell and expect to remain competitive in the Big 12.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 –at TCU Horned Frogs

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

The Wildcats return from a bye week to face the TCU Horned Frogs in Fort Worth. Kansas State has won three straight in this series.

Week 9 – vs. Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Kansas State has won just four of the last ten meetings. Mike Gundy and the Oklahoma State Cowboys made it to the Big 12 Championship game a year ago and have high expectations heading into 2022.

Week 10 – vs. Texas Longhorns

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Wildcats have won just one of the last seven meetings. The Texas Longhorns bottomed out at 5-7 last year but have high hopes for Year 2 of the Steve Sarkisian era.

Week 11 – at Baylor Bears

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Kansas State has dropped four straight to the Baylor Bears. Dave Aranda must replace a lot from a team that won the Big 12 Championship a year ago.

Week 12 – at West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

A difficult two-game road trip ends in Morgantown. Last year the Wildcats snapped a five-game losing streak with a 34-17 victory.

Week 13 – vs. Kansas Jayhawks

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The Wildcats have won 13 straight against their in-state rivals. Lance Leipold enters Year 2 in Lawrence and seems to have the program moving in the right direction.