2022 Kentucky Wildcats Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Kentucky enters 2022 with high hopes after finishing 10-3 a year ago. They began the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and finished the year with a fourth straight bowl victory, this time over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Repeating that performance in 2022 will be challenging thanks to a daunting schedule that includes Georgia at home in addition to road games against Tennessee and Florida.

On the bright side, they play only four road games and bring back last year’s breakout star in quarterback Will Levis. He’ll need a new go-to target at wide receiver with Wan’Dale Robinson playing for the New York Giants, and the staff hopes that Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson can be that guy. Can Mark Stoops and company repeat the magic from a year ago?

Here’s a look at Kentucky’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks

Date: September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Kentucky has won 21 of its last 22 home openers and hopes to add to that tally. The Wildcats have won eight straight against Group of 5 competition.

Week 2 – at Florida Gators

Date: September 10

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

SEC play starts early with a trip to the swamp to face Billy Napier and the Gators. The Wildcats have just two wins in the last 34 meetings, each coming since 2018.

Week 3 – vs. Youngstown State Penguins

Date: September 17

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

The Penguins finished just 3-7 a year ago and lost to Michigan State 42-14 in their lone taste of Power 5 football.

Week 4 – vs. Northern Illinois Huskies

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

The second home matchup against a MAC team comes against the reigning conference champions. Kentucky has won 14 of its last 15 against the MAC.

Week 5 – at Ole Miss Rebels

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Kentucky is just 3-9 in its last 12 against Ole Miss. The Rebels return just 11 starters but bring in a loaded transfer class that Lane Kiffin will seek to turn into a formidable team, but he has his work cut out for him.

Week 6 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Wildcats have won seven of the last eight meetings. The Gamecocks return 14 starters and add a strong transfer class led by former Sooner Spencer Rattler at quarterback.

Week 7 – vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The home team has won seven of the last eight in this series, which is welcome news for the Wildcats.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – at Tennessee Volunteers

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Tennessee should have a high-powered offense in Year 2 under Josh Heupel, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman. The Volunteers had a 25-game winning streak in this series from 1985 to 2010, but the Wildcats have taken two of the last five since 2017.

Week 10 – at Missouri Tigers

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Back-to-back conference road games in what could be a tricky scheduling spot for Kentucky. The Wildcats won 35-28 a year ago.

Week 11 – vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Kentucky has won six straight in the series and will be a significant favorite again.

Week 12 – vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The good news is that this is one of Kentucky’s three home games to end the year. The bad news is the Bulldogs have won 12 straight in the series and have run all over the Wildcats in recent memory.

Week 13 – vs. Louisville Cardinals

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

Kentucky dominated this rivalry a year ago with a 52-21 statement win. The Cardinals rank 14th in returning production and have gained momentum on the recruiting trail, but Scott Satterfield will need to show results on the football field.