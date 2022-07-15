2022 Kentucky Wildcats Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
Kentucky enters 2022 with high hopes after finishing 10-3 a year ago. They began the season 6-0 for the first time since 1950 and finished the year with a fourth straight bowl victory, this time over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Repeating that performance in 2022 will be challenging thanks to a daunting schedule that includes Georgia at home in addition to road games against Tennessee and Florida.
On the bright side, they play only four road games and bring back last year’s breakout star in quarterback Will Levis. He’ll need a new go-to target at wide receiver with Wan’Dale Robinson playing for the New York Giants, and the staff hopes that Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson can be that guy. Can Mark Stoops and company repeat the magic from a year ago?
Here’s a look at Kentucky’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks
Date: September 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Kentucky has won 21 of its last 22 home openers and hopes to add to that tally. The Wildcats have won eight straight against Group of 5 competition.
Week 2 – at Florida Gators
Date: September 10
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
SEC play starts early with a trip to the swamp to face Billy Napier and the Gators. The Wildcats have just two wins in the last 34 meetings, each coming since 2018.
Week 3 – vs. Youngstown State Penguins
Date: September 17
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
The Penguins finished just 3-7 a year ago and lost to Michigan State 42-14 in their lone taste of Power 5 football.
Week 4 – vs. Northern Illinois Huskies
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
The second home matchup against a MAC team comes against the reigning conference champions. Kentucky has won 14 of its last 15 against the MAC.
Week 5 – at Ole Miss Rebels
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
Kentucky is just 3-9 in its last 12 against Ole Miss. The Rebels return just 11 starters but bring in a loaded transfer class that Lane Kiffin will seek to turn into a formidable team, but he has his work cut out for him.
Week 6 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The Wildcats have won seven of the last eight meetings. The Gamecocks return 14 starters and add a strong transfer class led by former Sooner Spencer Rattler at quarterback.
Week 7 – vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
The home team has won seven of the last eight in this series, which is welcome news for the Wildcats.
Week 8 – BYE
Week 9 – at Tennessee Volunteers
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
Tennessee should have a high-powered offense in Year 2 under Josh Heupel, led by quarterback Hendon Hooker and receiver Cedric Tillman. The Volunteers had a 25-game winning streak in this series from 1985 to 2010, but the Wildcats have taken two of the last five since 2017.
Week 10 – at Missouri Tigers
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
Back-to-back conference road games in what could be a tricky scheduling spot for Kentucky. The Wildcats won 35-28 a year ago.
Week 11 – vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
Kentucky has won six straight in the series and will be a significant favorite again.
Week 12 – vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The good news is that this is one of Kentucky’s three home games to end the year. The bad news is the Bulldogs have won 12 straight in the series and have run all over the Wildcats in recent memory.
Week 13 – vs. Louisville Cardinals
Date: November 25
Time: TBD
Kentucky dominated this rivalry a year ago with a 52-21 statement win. The Cardinals rank 14th in returning production and have gained momentum on the recruiting trail, but Scott Satterfield will need to show results on the football field.
