2022 Louisville Cardinals Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
Scott Satterfield enters Year 4 in Louisville with something to prove. The Cardinals are just 18-19 across his first three seasons as head coach. He may be on the hot seat if things don’t start trending upward on the football field, although recruiting has been heating up.
A star at the quarterback position is always a luxury, and the Cardinals have that in dual-threat Malik Cunningham. The highly-athletic signal-caller managed nearly 3,000 passing yards, along with 1,000 more yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Central Arkansas transfer Tyler Hudson hopes to emerge as a go-to receiving option, while the defense is led by a talented front seven, including Yasir Abdullah.
Will 2022 be a turning point in Satterfield’s tenure?
Here’s a look at Louisville’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – at Syracuse Orange
Date: September 3
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
The Cardinals get right into ACC play in the first game of the season. Lousiville has won seven of the past eight meetings with an average margin of victory of over 30 points.
Week 2 – at Central Florida Knights
Date: September 9
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Bounce House is never an easy place to play, as the Central Florida Knights are on a 30-2 run at home. This game will be Louisville’s first-ever road trip against UCF.
Week 3 – vs. Florida State Seminoles
Date: September 16
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
The Cardinals’ second conference game in the season’s first three weeks sees them hosting the Florida State Seminoles. Louisville has won four of the past six meetings.
Week 4 – vs. South Florida Bulls
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
Louisville hopes for a victory here in the non-conference against a South Florida Bulls team that finished just 2-10 a year ago. The Bulls rank fifth in returning production, return 18 starters, and added several high-level transfers.
Week 5 – at Boston College Eagles
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
The first of back-to-back conference road games before the bye. The Cardinals have lost two straight road trips to Chestnut Hill.
Week 6 – at Virginia Cavaliers
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
Louisville has had a difficult time in Charlottesville, resulting in a loss in four of its past five visits.
Week 7 – BYE
Week 8 – vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
The Cardinals return from the bye week with two straight home games, albeit both being difficult matchups. The Pittsburgh Panthers won the 2021 ACC Championship and six of the past seven meetings.
Week 9 – vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
Dave Clawson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have their eyes set on a conference championship after winning 11 games a year ago. Quarterback Sam Hartman returns and has a dangerous receiving corps led by A.T. Perry.
Week 10 – vs. James Madison Dukes
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
This game will be the first-ever meeting between these two schools. The James Madison Dukes are making the jump to the FBS level in 2022 and will be playing in the Sun Belt Conference.
Week 11 – at Clemson Tigers
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
The final three games of the regular season will be a difficult test for the Cardinals. Clemson “disappointed” last year with a 10-3 record but are a popular pick to return to the College Football Playoffs in 2022.
Week 12 – vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The Wolfpack went 9-3 a season ago and return 17 starters. Louisville has won seven of the last 11 meetings.
Week 13 – at Kentucky Wildcats
Date: November 25
Time: TBD
This rivalry has been lopsided over the last few years, and Satterfield will be bent on changing that this year. The Kentucky Wildcats have won three consecutive meetings by a combined score of 153 to 44.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.