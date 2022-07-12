2022 Louisville Cardinals Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Scott Satterfield enters Year 4 in Louisville with something to prove. The Cardinals are just 18-19 across his first three seasons as head coach. He may be on the hot seat if things don’t start trending upward on the football field, although recruiting has been heating up.

A star at the quarterback position is always a luxury, and the Cardinals have that in dual-threat Malik Cunningham. The highly-athletic signal-caller managed nearly 3,000 passing yards, along with 1,000 more yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground. Central Arkansas transfer Tyler Hudson hopes to emerge as a go-to receiving option, while the defense is led by a talented front seven, including Yasir Abdullah.

Will 2022 be a turning point in Satterfield’s tenure?

Here’s a look at Louisville’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – at Syracuse Orange

Date: September 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

The Cardinals get right into ACC play in the first game of the season. Lousiville has won seven of the past eight meetings with an average margin of victory of over 30 points.

Week 2 – at Central Florida Knights

Date: September 9

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Bounce House is never an easy place to play, as the Central Florida Knights are on a 30-2 run at home. This game will be Louisville’s first-ever road trip against UCF.

Week 3 – vs. Florida State Seminoles

Date: September 16

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

The Cardinals’ second conference game in the season’s first three weeks sees them hosting the Florida State Seminoles. Louisville has won four of the past six meetings.

Week 4 – vs. South Florida Bulls

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Louisville hopes for a victory here in the non-conference against a South Florida Bulls team that finished just 2-10 a year ago. The Bulls rank fifth in returning production, return 18 starters, and added several high-level transfers.

Week 5 – at Boston College Eagles

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

The first of back-to-back conference road games before the bye. The Cardinals have lost two straight road trips to Chestnut Hill.

Week 6 – at Virginia Cavaliers

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

Louisville has had a difficult time in Charlottesville, resulting in a loss in four of its past five visits.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

The Cardinals return from the bye week with two straight home games, albeit both being difficult matchups. The Pittsburgh Panthers won the 2021 ACC Championship and six of the past seven meetings.

Week 9 – vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Dave Clawson and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons have their eyes set on a conference championship after winning 11 games a year ago. Quarterback Sam Hartman returns and has a dangerous receiving corps led by A.T. Perry.

Week 10 – vs. James Madison Dukes

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

This game will be the first-ever meeting between these two schools. The James Madison Dukes are making the jump to the FBS level in 2022 and will be playing in the Sun Belt Conference.

Week 11 – at Clemson Tigers

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The final three games of the regular season will be a difficult test for the Cardinals. Clemson “disappointed” last year with a 10-3 record but are a popular pick to return to the College Football Playoffs in 2022.

Week 12 – vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Wolfpack went 9-3 a season ago and return 17 starters. Louisville has won seven of the last 11 meetings.

Week 13 – at Kentucky Wildcats

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

This rivalry has been lopsided over the last few years, and Satterfield will be bent on changing that this year. The Kentucky Wildcats have won three consecutive meetings by a combined score of 153 to 44.