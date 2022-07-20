2022 Maryland Terrapins Football Schedule: Dates, Times and Analysis

The Maryland Terrapins are fresh off a Pinstripe Bowl win over Virginia Tech and finished the 2021 season with seven wins. Their offense was potent against average teams but struggled against the top teams in the Big Ten.

The Terps bring back Taulia Tagovailoa, who should earn all-conference honors this season. This team can be very dangerous if the receiving corps stays healthy. On the flip side, Maryland’s defense struggles. They finished 13th in the conference in scoring defense in 2021, and the outlook for 2022 isn’t much higher than that. The schedule sets up well for another bowl run as they draw Purdue, Northwestern, and Wisconsin out of the West and have a non-conference slate that should lead to three wins.

Here is a look at Maryland’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Buffalo Bulls



Date: September 3

Time: Noon ET

The Terrapins are 11-4 against foes from the Mid-American Conference but have never played Buffalo, who won’t be scared off by playing in ‘The Shell’. The Maryland offense should be able to carve up an inferior team at home to start the season.

Week 2 – at Charlotte 49ers



Date: September 10

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

An odd trip down the coast for Maryland could be tricky. The 49ers finished 5-7 last season and beat Duke at home in the season opener. Maryland is the superior team in this matchup, but middle-of-the-road Big Ten teams need to beware of road trips to the G5.

Week 3 – vs. SMU Mustangs



Date: September 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Believe it or not, this will be Maryland’s third matchup against SMU. The Terps lead the series 2-0, with the last game in 1962. This game is not an automatic win by any stretch, as SMU was 8-4 but had their bowl game canceled.

Week 4 – at Michigan Wolverines



Date: September 24

Time: Noon ET

Maryland opens Big Ten play at the Big House. The Terrapins are 1-9 all-time against the Wolverines, with their only win coming in their first year in the conference in 2014. Since then, Maryland hasn’t come close to Michigan.

Week 5 – vs. Michigan State Spartans



Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Maryland has lost four straight in the series, including a 40-21 romp last season. Maryland’s offense is good enough to score on MSU, but the question is, can they stop the opposition?

Week 6 –vs. Purdue Boilermakers



Date: October 8

Time: TBD

This game one has all the makings of a shootout with these two high-powered offenses. Maryland leads the series 2-1, but the last game was a 40-14 Boilermaker win back in 2019.

Week 7 – at Indiana Hoosiers



Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The winner of this game usually sets themselves up for a bowl berth, so it’s a big one. Maryland broke a three-game skid last season. Expect a close one, as seven of the ten all-time games have been decided by one score.

Week 8 – vs. Northwestern Wildcats



Date: October 22

Time: TBD

Maryland is winless in the series, and the last matchup was a 43-3 smash job in Evanston. This game is vital for the Terps’ bowl hopes. The offense should be able to score, and the defense could be able to hold Northwestern down. However, it’s an even-numbered year, so the ‘cats could be good.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – at Wisconsin Badgers



Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Maryland is 0-3 against the Badgers, and this will be a strength vs. strength matchup. Can the Terrapins outscore the Badgers? Or will this be another game to demonstrate the gap between Maryland and the conference’s upper tier?

Week 11 – at Penn State Nittany Lions



Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Penn State is Maryland’s most familiar Big Ten foe as they have faced off 44 times in the past. Maryland is just 3-41-1 against Penn State, and their last win was in 2020. Penn State has struggled in November under James Franklin, and this could be a stressful game for the Penn State defense. This series has had its fireworks in the past, can there be more in 2022?

Week 12 – vs. Ohio State Buckeyes



Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Maryland has allowed 59.4 points per game against the Buckeyes. They had a shot at knocking off OSU in 2018 but missed a two-point conversion late. Even a good Terrapin offense will find it challenging to outscore the Buckeyes.

Week 13 – vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights



Date: November 26

Time: TBD

The Big Ten stuck Rutgers and Maryland as de-facto rivals on the season’s final week. Maryland leads the series 10-7. Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland leads the series 5-3, including a 40-16 win at Rutgers last year. It could be a similar result at home this year.