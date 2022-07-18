2022 Missouri Tigers Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
Missouri hopes to break through after finishing precisely .500 in the last three regular seasons. This season marks Year 3 of the Eliah Drinkwitz era. He has turned to new leadership at defensive coordinator (Blake Baker) after fielding an embarrassing unit on that side of the ball a year ago.
It’s a battle at quarterback, but whoever wins the job (likely Brady Cook) will have a new star to throw the ball to in incoming freshman receiver Luther Burden. Tyler Badie departs after carrying the load offensively, but a talented group returns, and Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat hopes to emerge as a go-to running back.
Here’s a look at Missouri’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs
Date: September 1
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
The Tigers get things started with a Thursday meeting with Lousiana Tech. This game will be the first of the Sonny Cumbie era in Ruston after Skip Holtz was fired following last year’s 3-9 finish.
Week 2 – at Kansas State Wildcats
Date: September 10
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
This game will mark Mizzou’s first trip to Manhattan since 2011. The Wildcats rank just 105th in returning production but have hopes to surprise the rest of the Big 12.
Week 3 – vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats
Date: September 17
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
Missouri has never lost to an FCS team and figures to make light work of a Wildcats team that lost 56-9 to SMU a year ago.
Week 4 – at Auburn Tigers
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
Believe it or not, this will be Mizzou’s first trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is coming off a tumultuous offseason involving head coach Bryan Harsin but still figures to be a tough out.
Week 5 – vs. Georgia Bulldogs
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
Georgia holds a 10-1 advantage in this series and enters as the defending National Champions. The Tigers have never won at home against the Bulldogs.
Week 6 – at Florida Gators
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
This 2022 schedule is certainly not easy for Mizzou. They head to the swamp in what I would categorize as their fourth challenge in the first six weeks.
Week 7 – BYE
Week 8 – vs. Vanderbilt Commodores
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
A bye week followed by a home game against Vanderbilt is just what the doctor ordered after a challenging start to the season. Mizzou has won five of the last six meetings.
Week 9 – at South Carolina Gamecocks
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
The Tigers hold a three-game winning streak over the Gamecocks. South Carolina hopes to surprise the SEC in Year 2 under Shane Beamer, with Spencer Rattler taking over the quarterback position.
Week 10 – vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings. The Wildcats went 10-3 a year ago and return Will Levis at quarterback but lost a lot elsewhere, returning just ten starters.
Week 11 – at Tennessee Volunteers
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
Missouri has lost two of the last three games on the road against Tennessee. The Volunteers return 15 starters, including stars Hendon Hooker at quarterback and Cedric Tillman at receiver.
Week 12 – vs. New Mexico State Aggies
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
A cupcake matchup should get Missouri a free notch in the win column against a hapless New Mexico State squad.
Week 13 – vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
Date: November 25
Time: TBD
Missouri had won five straight in the series until a year ago when Arkansas pulled off a 34-17 win. The Tigers lead the series 9-4 and have never lost in Columbia.
