2022 Missouri Tigers Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Missouri hopes to break through after finishing precisely .500 in the last three regular seasons. This season marks Year 3 of the Eliah Drinkwitz era. He has turned to new leadership at defensive coordinator (Blake Baker) after fielding an embarrassing unit on that side of the ball a year ago.

It’s a battle at quarterback, but whoever wins the job (likely Brady Cook) will have a new star to throw the ball to in incoming freshman receiver Luther Burden. Tyler Badie departs after carrying the load offensively, but a talented group returns, and Stanford transfer Nathaniel Peat hopes to emerge as a go-to running back.

Here’s a look at Missouri’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Date: September 1

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

The Tigers get things started with a Thursday meeting with Lousiana Tech. This game will be the first of the Sonny Cumbie era in Ruston after Skip Holtz was fired following last year’s 3-9 finish.

Week 2 – at Kansas State Wildcats

Date: September 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

This game will mark Mizzou’s first trip to Manhattan since 2011. The Wildcats rank just 105th in returning production but have hopes to surprise the rest of the Big 12.

Week 3 – vs. Abilene Christian Wildcats

Date: September 17

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Missouri has never lost to an FCS team and figures to make light work of a Wildcats team that lost 56-9 to SMU a year ago.

Week 4 – at Auburn Tigers

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Believe it or not, this will be Mizzou’s first trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is coming off a tumultuous offseason involving head coach Bryan Harsin but still figures to be a tough out.

Week 5 – vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Georgia holds a 10-1 advantage in this series and enters as the defending National Champions. The Tigers have never won at home against the Bulldogs.

Week 6 – at Florida Gators

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

This 2022 schedule is certainly not easy for Mizzou. They head to the swamp in what I would categorize as their fourth challenge in the first six weeks.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs. Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

A bye week followed by a home game against Vanderbilt is just what the doctor ordered after a challenging start to the season. Mizzou has won five of the last six meetings.

Week 9 – at South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

The Tigers hold a three-game winning streak over the Gamecocks. South Carolina hopes to surprise the SEC in Year 2 under Shane Beamer, with Spencer Rattler taking over the quarterback position.

Week 10 – vs. Kentucky Wildcats

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Kentucky has won six of the last seven meetings. The Wildcats went 10-3 a year ago and return Will Levis at quarterback but lost a lot elsewhere, returning just ten starters.

Week 11 – at Tennessee Volunteers

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Missouri has lost two of the last three games on the road against Tennessee. The Volunteers return 15 starters, including stars Hendon Hooker at quarterback and Cedric Tillman at receiver.

Week 12 – vs. New Mexico State Aggies

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

A cupcake matchup should get Missouri a free notch in the win column against a hapless New Mexico State squad.

Week 13 – vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

Missouri had won five straight in the series until a year ago when Arkansas pulled off a 34-17 win. The Tigers lead the series 9-4 and have never lost in Columbia.