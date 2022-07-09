2022 North Carolina Tar Heels Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
The North Carolina Tar Heels began the 2021 season ranked within the top 10. By the end of the year, they had a losing record (6-7) and graduated their long-term starting quarterback.
Mack Brown enters the fourth year of his second stint in Chapel Hill with much to prove after last year’s disappointment. Sam Howell is gone at quarterback, but two talented youngsters, Drake Maye (yes, UNC basketball great Luke Maye’s brother) and Jacolby Criswell, are ready to take over. Whoever wins the job will have one of the most talented receivers in the nation to throw to in Josh Downs, but the other skill position players are unproven. A defense that has massively underperformed given the number of blue chips on the roster turns to new defensive coordinator Charlot Warren.
Here’s a look at North Carolina’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 0 – vs. Florida A&M Rattlers
Date: August 27
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
The Tar Heels get things started with a Week 0 game in August. Last year, the Florida A&M Rattlers finished 9-3 and lost 38-17 to USF in their lone game against FBS competition.
Week 1 – at Appalachian State Mountaineers
Date: September 3
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Not the easiest matchup against a Group of 5 team, and it comes on the road. This will mark the third meeting between these schools, with things knotted up at 1-1.
Week 2 – at Georgia State Panthers
Date: September 10
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
This will mark the first of three remarkable sets of back-to-back road games for the Tar Heels. The last time UNC played on the road against a Group of 5 team, they lost 41-19 to East Carolina in 2018.
Week 3 – BYE
Week 4 – vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
The Tar Heels have two bye weeks thanks to the Week 0 game, so they’ll be refreshed for a home game against a good Notre Dame Fighting team. This Irish have new leadership in Marcus Freeman but figure to remain a tough out.
Week 5 – vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
The Virginia Tech Hokies have won five of the last six meetings. Many believe this will be a rebuilding year under new head coach Brent Pry, but we will see if he shares that same vision.
Week 6 – at Miami Hurricanes
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The second set of back-to-back road games begins with a pivotal showdown against the new-look Miami Hurricanes. Mario Cristobal hopes to shock the ACC in Year 1 and has an emerging star at his disposal in quarterback Tyler Van Dyke.
Week 7 – at Duke Blue Devils
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
Mack Brown has won 11 straight games against the Duke Blue Devils, covering two stints at Chapel Hill.
Week 8 – BYE
Week 9 – vs. Pittsburgh Panthers
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
It’s a good time for a bye week, as the Tar Heels get to rest up and prepare for a competitive Pittsburgh Panthers bunch. Pitt won the ACC Championship a year ago, but they lose a lot and have been on the wrong end of all six trips to Chapel Hill.
Week 10 – at Virginia Cavaliers
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
Last year, UNC broke a four-game losing streak in the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.” The Virginia Cavaliers return only ten starters and rank 123rd in returning production in Year 1 under Tony Elliot.
Week 11 – at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
As the final leg of UNC’s third set of back-to-back road games, this is a tough scheduling spot. Wake Forest lost in the ACC Championship a year ago but returns many key pieces, including quarterback Sam Hartman.
Week 12 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
UNC has won four of the last seven meetings against the downtrodden Yellow Jackets. Geoff Collins is firmly on the hot seat entering his fourth year in charge.
Week 13 – vs. North Carolina State Wolfpack
Date: November 25
Time: TBD
North Carolina State hopes for an ACC Championship in 2022 with 17 returning starters, including star quarterback Devin Leary. The Tar Heels blew a nine-point lead with two minutes remaining a year ago.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.