2022 Ohio State Buckeyes Football Schedule: Dates, Times and Analysis
sammyjacobs108@gmail.com
The Buckeyes look to rebound after a “disappointing” 11-2 season, which was capped off with a Rose Bowl win over Utah by getting back to the Big Ten Title Game. It was a season that saw an early season home loss to Oregon and the end to their win streak over arch-rival Michigan.
Ohio State brings back two Heisman contenders on offense in quarterback C.J. Stroud and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, what improvement new coordinator Jim Knowles can make on the defensive side of the ball will determine if the Buckeyes get back to winning a Big Ten title and making the College Football Playoff.
Here is a look at Ohio State’s 2022 schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Date: September 3
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
A matchup between two of the most successful programs in the history of the sport is a treat. This game is only the seventh all-time matchup between the two powers but only the first regular season matchup since 1996. OSU leads the series 4-2. Ohio State has an advantage playing at home against a team breaking in a new head coach and facing the challenges that come with that.
Week 2 – vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
Date: September 10
Time Noon ET
The first-ever matchup between Ohio State and Arkansas State is the perfect cushion coming off a prime-time opener. The Buckeyes should cruise against a lower-tier Sun Belt squad.
Week 3 – vs. Toledo Rockets
Date: September 17
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Ohio State has one loss all-time against MAC foes. While Toledo is the favorite in the MAC, Ohio State doesn’t lose to Group of Five teams at home.
Week 4 – vs. Wisconsin Badgers
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
Ohio State has had its way with Wisconsin since 2010 by winning eight in a row, including three times in the Big Ten Championship Game. It’ll be strength against strength for the Buckeyes, but Ohio State’s offense is far better than Wisconsin’s.
Week 5 – vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Date: October 1
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Buckeyes remain at home in week five as they host Rutgers to start the month of October. Ohio State has absolutely dominated the series winning all eight games by an average of 47.1 points.
Week 6 – at Michigan State Spartans
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
There was a time in the last decade that Michigan State seemed to have Ohio State’s number. Things have changed. Ohio State has won six straight, including a humbling 52-7 beat down of Sparty last year. Ohio State may be an all-around better team than last year, while MSU figures to come back to earth a bit.
Week 7 – BYE
Week 8 – vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
Date October 22
Time: TBD
The Buckeyes and Hawkeyes have not met since 2017 when Iowa destroyed Ohio State’s College Football Playoff hopes 55-24. This time the game is in Columbus, where Ohio State has won seven in a row.
Week 9 – at Penn State Nittany Lions
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
This series has seemed close recently with a few great games. However, the Buckeyes have won nine of the last ten. A trip to Happy Valley is never easy, and this is one of the biggest games on the conference slate.
Week 10 – at Northwestern Wildcats
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
Two of the last three matchups have come in the Big Ten Championship game. The Buckeyes have lost just once since 1972. The rare trip to Evanston should make the Chicagoland Buckeye fan base happy.
Week 11 – vs. Indiana Hoosiers
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
Ohio State has not lost to the Hoosiers since 1988. Despite some recent scares, the Buckeyes have too much talent to have that winning streak end this year.
Week 12 – at Maryland Terrapins
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The Buckeyes can’t get caught looking ahead to Michigan the following week. Maryland can score some points, especially if the OSU defense is sub-par again. However, the Buckeye offense should not face much resistance.
Week 13 – vs. Michigan Wolverines
Date: November 26
Time: Noon ET.
Ohio State is out for payback. Was 2021 a one-game glitch or a sign of things to come? The Buckeyes have not lost to Michigan at home since 2000 and will want to right the ship after last year. The winner of this game will likely go to Indy for the Big Ten Championship game.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.