2022 Oklahoma State Cowboys Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
The Oklahoma State Cowboys tied a school record with 12 wins a year ago, as they fell short in the Big 12 Championship but pulled off a thrilling upset against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Fiesta Bowl. Mike Gundy returns for his 18th year in Stillwater and hopes for another successful season.
Spencer Sanders is back for his fourth season as the starting quarterback, but there isn’t a wealth of experience surrounding him. The Cowboys return just 11 starters from last year’s team and only four from a defense that allowed just 22.3 points per game. They have to face Baylor and Oklahoma on the road but hope to contend for the Big 12 title again.
Here’s a look at Oklahoma State’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Central Michigan Chippewas
Date: September 1
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
These schools have split the series 1-1 and last played in 2016 when the Central Michigan Chippewas won a controversial game on the last play. Jim McElwain figures to have the Central Michigan Chippewas competing for a MAC Championship in 2022, but the betting line in this one won’t be close.
Week 2 – vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Date: September 10
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Cowboys have lost two in a row against the Arizona State Sun Devils. It’s been a tumultuous offseason in Tempe, and Herm Edwards has a tenuous grip on his head coaching position.
Week 3 – vs. Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions
Date: September 17
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
If the Cowboys win their Week 2 game against Arizona State, they have an excellent opportunity to begin the season 3-0. The Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions had a 2-9 record at the FCS level last year.
Week 4 – BYE
Week 5 – at Baylor Bears
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
It’s an early bye week in Week 4, followed by a pivotal road trip to Waco. The Cowboys won the regular season matchup against the Baylor Bears last year but suffered a 21-16 defeat in the Big 12 Championship game.
Week 6 – vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The Cowboys have controlled this series, winning 11 of the last 13 meetings.
Week 7 – at TCU Horned Frogs
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
A trip to Fort Worth brings a level of unexpectedness as the TCU Horned Frogs are a wild card in the Big 12 this season in Year 1 under Sonny Dykes.
Week 8 – vs. Texas Longhorns
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
This has been a tough matchup for Oklahoma State, as they’ve gone just 10-26 against the Texas Longhorns. The Cowboys took this game 32-24 last season, but the Longhorns figure to be much improved in Year 2 under Steve Sarkisian with an embarrassment of offensive firepower.
Week 9 – at Kansas State Wildcats
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
Oklahoma State has won five of the last seven meetings between these two schools. The Kansas State Wildcats are a dark horse in the Big 12 this season in Year 4 under Chris Klieman.
Week 10 – at Kansas Jayhawks
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
The Cowboys complete a two-game Kansas road trip with a Week 10 meeting in Lawrence against the Jayhawks.
Week 11 – vs. Iowa State Cyclones
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
The Cowboys have dominated this series, winning eight of the last ten meetings. Last year’s back-and-forth battle ended in a 24-21 victory for the Iowa State Cyclones.
Week 12 – at Oklahoma Sooners
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
Bedlam comes one game before Rivalry Week. The Cowboys overcame the hump and defeated their rivals a year ago to earn a Big 12 Championship berth.
Week 13 – vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Date: November 26
Time: TBD
Oklahoma State has won seven straight games in this series. The West Virginia Mountaineers have an improved offense this year led by quarterback J.T. Daniels and offensive coordinator Graham Harrell.
