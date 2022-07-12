2022 Oregon Ducks Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Year 1 of the Dan Lanning era begins in Eugene, and the Oregon Ducks set their sights on a PAC-12 Championship. It won’t be easy, but the other two consensus top team teams in the conference (Utah and USC) reside in the South.

The Ducks lose a lot from a year ago, with Mario Cristobal in Miami, quarterback Anthony Brown graduating, and Travis Dye off to Southern California. Still, the Ducks return 15 starters led by a veteran offensive line. This team is talented enough to make a run, and despite a challenging non-conference slate, they avoid USC from the South and get Utah at home.

Here’s a look at Oregon’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date: September 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks are thrown into the fire to start the schedule as Dan Lanning faces his former team, the defending National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, in Week 1. This will be a neutral site game in name only played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Week 2 – vs. Eastern Washington Eagles

Date: September 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

The Ducks have won all 11 previous meetings. The Eastern Washington Eagles are one of the top programs at the FCS level and won 10 games a year ago, including a win over UNLV.

Week 3 – vs. BYU Cougars

Date: September 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

BYU figures to be a tough out after going a perfect 6-0 against PAC-12 teams a year ago. This series is split 3-3, with the last meeting coming in the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl.

Week 4 – at Washington State Cougars

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Oregon has controlled this series, winning 11 of the last 15 meetings. The Washington State Cougars are a wild card in this conference, with Jake Dickert now leading the charge and Incarnate Word transfer Cameron Ward assuming the starting quarterback role.

Week 5 – vs. Stanford Cardinal

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

The Stanford Cardinal spoiled the Ducks’ fun a year ago with an overtime 31-24 win. Oregon has dropped four of the last six meetings.

Week 6 – at Arizona Wildcats

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Ducks have won nine of the last 12 meetings but have dropped two straight in Tucson. The Arizona Wildcats figure to be improved in Year 2 under Jeff Fisch.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – vs. UCLA Bruins

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

Oregon returns from a bye to face its former coach, Chip Kelly. The Ducks have won 14 of the last 17 in this series.

Week 9 – at California Golden Bears

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

Oregon hits the road to face the California Golden Bears and Justin Wilcox, who allegedly spurned the Ducks this offseason. Dan Lanning will hope to build on Oregon’s 11-2 record against Cal in the last 13 meetings.

Week 10 – at Colorado Buffaloes

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

This is a difficult scheduling spot as the second of back-to-back road games. Playing in Boulder is never easy, but the Ducks have won three straight there.

Week 11 – vs. Washington Huskies

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Oregon has dominated this buddies rivalry with 15 wins in the last 17 meetings. With new coaches in charge of both teams, it’ll be interesting to see if the Ducks’ success in this series continues.

Week 12 – vs. Utah Utes

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

This most significant game of the season happens to be played at Autzen Stadium, which is a relief for Lanning and company. These teams played twice a year ago, with the Utah Utes winning 38-7 and 38-10.

Week 13 – at Oregon State Beavers

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

Oregon has won 12 of the last 14 in this rivalry and currently holds the Platypus after last year’s 38-29 win.