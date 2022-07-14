2022 Oregon State Beavers Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
This isn’t the case with all programs, but last year’s 7-6 record can be considered a positive sign for Jonathan Smith and the Oregon State Beavers. It was the first time they reached bowl eligibility since 2013. They showed progress on both sides of the ball and had notable wins over the USC Trojans and Utah Utes.
With 15 starters returning, led by an impressive offensive line, hopes are to at least return to another bowl game and potentially surprise the rest of the PAC-12. New players must emerge at the skill positions offensively, but the defense hopes to improve as nine starters return on that side of the ball.
Here’s a look at Oregon State’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Boise State Broncos
Date: September 3
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
This will prove a difficult non-conference test to begin the season against one of the Mountain West’s best teams. The Beavers have won five of the last nine meetings.
Week 2 – at Fresno State Bulldogs
Date: September 10
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
Yet another challenging contest against a top Mountain West team, and this one comes on the road. The Fresno State Bulldogs topped UCLA a year ago and played the Oregon Ducks close.
Week 3 – vs. Montana State Bobcats
Date: September 17
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
This is the first-ever meeting between these two programs. Oregon State has won six straight against FCS teams.
Week 4 – vs. USC Trojans
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
Last year the Beavers came away from the Coliseum victorious for the first time since 1960. The home team has won 14 of the previous 17 meetings.
Week 5 – at Utah Utes
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
This will be a difficult road test for the Beavers as they face two tough conference opponents in back-to-back weeks. Oregon State snapped a five-game losing streak against the reigning PAC-12 Champions a year ago.
Week 6 – at Stanford Cardinal
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The second of two straight road games comes against a Stanford Cardinal team that was miserable a year ago but hopes to be much improved, led by a very talented offense.
Week 7 – vs. Washington State Cougars
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
The Beavers have lost eight straight in this series. This is the first of two winnable home games before the Week 9 bye.
Week 8 – vs. Colorado Buffaloes
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
Oregon State will be hungry to avenge last year’s 37-34 loss a year ago after kicking a 60-yard field goal to send it to overtime but eventually falling short.
Week 9 – BYE
Week 10 – at Washington Huskies
Date: November 4
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
The Beavers had lost nine in a row against the Washington Huskies until last year’s 27-24 victory. Both teams will be entering off a bye for this Friday game.
Week 11 – vs. California Golden Bears
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
Oregon State was a perfect 6-0 in Corvallis a year ago, and this is a winnable home game against Justin Wilcox and the California Golden Bears.
Week 12 – at Arizona State Sun Devils
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The away team has won just three of the last 12 meetings, which is unwelcome news for Jonathan Smith and the Beavers. The Arizona State Sun Devils have had a season of turmoil but are still led by Herm Edwards, for now.
Week 13 – vs. Oregon Ducks
Date: November 25
Time: TBD
This rivalry started back in 1894. It’s been a series dominated by the home team (6-1 in the last seven meetings), and this one will be played in Corvallis.
