2022 South Carolina Gamecocks Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

The Gamecocks showed promise this past season, but the program is not quite where it wants to be. With the Shane Beamer era underway, this second year can be a pivotal season for this program.

Former 5-star recruit Spencer Rattler headlines a loaded transfer class ranked No.8 in the country with other names like tight end Austin Stogner and wide receiver standout Antwane Wells joining Rattler. The No. 23 ranked signing class will add to an already loaded group of transfers as the program progresses. The stars are aligning for the Gamecocks to get back on track, but they must prove it on the field.

Here’s a look at Arkansas’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Georgia State Panthers

Date: September 3

Time: 7:30 PM ET

Georgia State is coming off an 8-5 record in the 2021 season, and although the Panthers compete in a weaker conference, the Sun Belt, this team can contend with some of the best. Nonetheless, the Gamecocks should defeat GSU and start the year in the win column.

Week 2 – at Arkansas Razorbacks

Date: September 10

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Arkansas finished the 2021 season ranked No.21 in the College Football rankings with a 9-4 record. The Razorbacks put together a strong offseason with their sights on solidifying their program as a top team in the nation moving forward. This will be the first real test for the Gamecocks and a chance for this team to prove themselves legit.

Week 3 – vs. Georgia Bulldogs

Date: September 17

Time: 12:00 PM ET

The reigning National Champions will always be a tough challenge. The dominant Bulldogs are a team that few want to face, yet the Gamecocks do every year. However, they’ve had some success against UGA, with the most recent win coming two years ago. The Gamecocks will need to play brilliant football to stand a chance. This will be a tough challenge for the ‘Cocks.

Week 4 – vs. Charlotte 49ers

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

The Charlotte 49ers are coming off a 5-7 year and are facing an uphill climb to turn their program around. This will be one of the easier games for USC this year. The Gamecocks should be able to dominate this game if all goes according to plan.

Week 5 – vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

The South Carolina State Bulldogs are a smaller school but have the competitive drive that allows them to stay in games they have no business in. The Gamecocks should be able to dominate, but it would be no surprise if the Bulldogs made this a decent game.

Week 6 – at Kentucky Wildcats

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The Kentucky Wildcats finished the year ranked No. 18 in the College Football rankings with a 10-3 record. Will Levis, the Wildcats’ leader, heads into the year as a Heisman Trophy sleeper with first-round buzz. The stacked Wildcats look to protect their home field as the Gamecocks would like to steal one on the road against an SEC East rival. This should be a good game that goes down to the wire.

Week 7 – Bye Week

Week 8 – vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

Coming off of an 8-4 season, the Texas A&M Aggies look to continue their winning ways. In seven games between the Aggies and Gamecocks, A&M has won all seven. The Gamecocks will look to change that this upcoming season and steal their first win against the Aggies at home in Williams-Brice Stadium.

Week 9 – vs. Missouri Tigers

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

The Tigers are in the same boat as the Gamecocks, looking to turn their program around. In another SEC matchup for the Gamecocks, Missouri has had the upper hand of late, as they’ve won the previous two matchups. However, USC should be able to win this game in front of their home crowd.

Week 10 – at Vanderbilt Commodores

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Vanderbilt is looking to turn around their program as the Commodores are coming off a 2-10 season in 2021. The Gamecocks have won 26 out of 30 matchups vs. Vandy and will look to continue their dominance in this series.

Week 11 – at Florida Gators

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The Gators had a down year in 2021 but still managed to defeat the Gamecocks 38-27. However, South Carolina finished the season with a better record. The Gamecocks also had the better offseason, but it would be hard to overlook the program down in Gainesville. This should be a close game.

Week 12 – vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Tennessee Volunteers always seem to have USC’s number when the two teams match up but heading into this year; the programs look to be neck and neck. The Volunteers are on the rise but have much to prove, while the Gamecocks are looking to continue to change the culture under Beamer. This should be another critical close divisional game to end conference play.

Week 13 – @ Clemson Tigers

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

Seven years. It’s been seven years since the South Carolina Gamecocks have beaten the instate rival Clemson Tigers. The Tigers are following a 10-3 season and head into the year with DJ Uiagalelei under center. Clemson could be vulnerable as the Gamecocks look to break the streak, but it won’t be easy on the road in Death Valley.