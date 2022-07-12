2022 Stanford Cardinal Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
David Shaw and the Stanford Cardinal have not been a factor in the PAC-12 lately, but they have enough talent to get back in the discussion in 2022.
With an 11-19 record over the past three seasons, Shaw will look to silence his doubters this year. The team has a wealth of returning production and brings back 17 starters. The offense leads the way with a talented quarterback Tanner McKee, potential breakout star E.J. Smith at running back, depth at wide receiver, and one of the nation’s best tight ends in Benjamin Yurosek.
It’s a challenging schedule, so getting back to relevance won’t be easy for Shaw and Company.
Here’s a look at Stanford’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – vs. Colgate Raiders
Date: September 3
Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
This game is the first-ever meeting between these schools. The Colgate Raiders finished just 5-6 a year ago, and their alone game against an FBS foe resulted in a 51-0 defeat to the Boston College Eagles.
Week 2 – vs. USC Trojans
Date: September 10
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Conference play starts early with a stiff test against Lincoln Riley and the new-look USC Trojans. Stanford has won five of the past eight meetings.
Week 3 – BYE
Week 4 – at Washington Huskies
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
The Cardinals have an early bye in Week 3 and come back with a road game against the Washington Huskies. Stanford has won 12 of the last 17 meetings.
Week 5 – at Oregon Ducks
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
The second matchup of back-to-back conference road games lands in Eugene against Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks. Stanford won a 31-24 overtime thriller a year ago.
Week 6 – vs. Oregon State Beavers
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
The Cardinal return home to face an Oregon State Beavers that is improving under Jonathan Smith. Stanford has won 11 of the past 12 in this series, including five straight at home.
Week 7 – at Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Date: October 15
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
This matchup is a difficult non-conference game smack dab in the middle of PAC-12 play. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will be playing under Marcus Freeman this year but figure to be a top team in the country yet again.
Week 8 – vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
Stanford has won six of the past eight in this series. This contest is a home game that the Cardinal will have to win if they are hoping for a successful season.
Week 9 – at UCLA Bruins
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
This series has been controlled by the Cardinal, who have won 12 of the last 14 meetings. Chip Kelly must replace a lot of production from a year ago, but the UCLA Bruins figure to be a tough out in 2022.
Week 10 – vs. Washington State Cougars
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
Stanford has lost five straight in this series. This matchup will be the last conference home game for the Cardinal despite it being only Week 10.
Week 11 – at Utah Utes
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
A trip to Rice-Eccles Stadium in November is never an easy task, and the Utah Utes are the defending PAC-12 Champions. Cameron Rising leads a dangerous offense that averaged 36 points per game in 2021.
Week 12 – at California Golden Bears
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The second matchup of back-to-back road games occurs with a short trip to Berkeley. This game will be the 125th meeting between these schools, and Stanford has won 10 of the past 12 in this series.
Week 13 – vs. BYU Cougars
Date: November 26
Time: TBD
Stanford won both of the prior meetings between these schools. The BYU Cougars return 19 starters, and this should be a highly competitive game to close the regular season.
