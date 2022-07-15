2022 Texas Longhorns Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Texas Longhorns did not live up to the hype last season. Steve Sarkisian’s first year in Austin resulted in just a 5-7 record and featured an embarrassing loss to the Kansas Jayhawks. The expectations are high yet again in 2022.

One thing that should be certain is the offense will be among the best in the country. Former blue-chip quarterback Quinn Ewers transfers in and should wow audiences with arm strength and accuracy. There’s a wealth of receiving options, including last year’s freshman breakout Xavier Worthy and incoming Wyoming Cowboys transfer, Isaiah Neyor. Bijan Robinson is perhaps the best running back in the country. There are questions about their defense, which allowed 31.1 points per game and along the offensive line.

Will Sarkisian and the Longhorns deliver in 2022 with a high-powered offense taking the Big 12 by storm?

Here’s a look at Texas’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks

Date: September 3

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

This is only the second meeting between these schools, with the Longhorns winning the initial matchup 59-20 back in 2009.

Week 2 – vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: September 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

How about a home game against Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 2 for a big game showdown? The Tide are hungry after last year’s National Championship loss and are the favorites to win it all in 2022 with Heisman winner Bryce Young leading the charge.

Week 3 – vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Date: September 17

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

The UTSA Roadrunners are among the best Group of 5 teams in the country. They went 12-2 a year ago as Conference USA champions and beat Illinois in their lone game against Power 5 competition.

Week 4 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Conference play kicks off in Week 4 on the road in Lubbock, marking Texas’s only actual road game until October 22. The Longhorns have won 11 of the last 13 meetings in this series.

Week 5 – vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

This has been a tight series, with both teams splitting the last ten games. The West Virginia Mountaineers are a bit of a wild card in the Big 12 this season, with Graham Harrell named the new offensive coordinator and J.T. Daniels transferring in at quarterback.

Week 6 – vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

This marks the 118th all-time meeting in this rivalry known as the “Red River Showdown.” Eight of the last nine games have been decided by one score in this tightly contested series.

Week 7 – vs. Iowa State Cyclones

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

Texas has controlled this series historically, winning 14 of the 19 all-time meetings. The Cyclones lose a lot from a year ago but are well-coached under Matt Campbell and have taken three straight in this series.

Week 8 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

Steve Sarkisian will hope to reverse the Longhorns’ poor run in this series. Texas is just 4-8 in the last 12 meetings and heads to Stillwater to face a tough Oklahoma State Cowboys team that made the Big 12 Championship game a year ago.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – at Kansas State Wildcats

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

Texas returns from a Week 9 bye to face Chris Klieman and the Kansas State Wildcats in Week 10. The Longhorns have won five straight in this series, but the Wildcats are a tough out led by Deuce Vaughn and former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Week 11 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

This is a home game that the Longhorns must win if they hope to be competitive in the Big 12 this season.

Week 12 – at Kansas Jayhawks

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

Be assured that the Longhorns won’t take this meeting lightly after suffering a humiliating 57-56 overtime loss to the Kansas Jayhawks a year ago.

Week 13 – vs. Baylor Bears

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

One of the Big 12 schedule’s biggest showdowns occurs in the regular season’s last week. Dave Aranda enters Year 3 as coach of the Baylor Bears after winning the Big 12 Championship a year ago.