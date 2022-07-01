2022 Utah Utes Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Fresh off a PAC-12 Championship and Rose Bowl appearance, the Utah Utes look to keep building momentum in 2022. Does the schedule allow for a repeat performance? Head coach Kyle Whittingham is back for another year after accumulating a 144-70 record across 17 years with the school. Despite coming close and fielding a competitive team, Utah finally broke through and notched its first PAC-12 Championship since joining the conference. Cameron Rising is back at quarterback and has one of the best tight end duos in the country to throw to in Brant Kuithe and Dalton Kincaid. The offense should be among the country’s best, but the defense has question marks after returning only five starters. Utah deserves a reputation as one of, if not the top contenders in the PAC-12, but they’ll need to rebuild at some spots after returning just 12 total starters.

Here’s a look at Arizona State’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – at Florida Gators

Date: September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

There’s no easing into the schedule; a trip to the swamp awaits in Week 1. Billy Napier has a rebuild ahead of him at Florida, but the SEC is 8-3 all-time against the Utes.

Week 2 – vs. Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Date: September 10

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

This contest is a nice breather for the Utes after a challenging game on the road and an underrated tough game against a Group of Five team on deck.

Week 3 – vs. San Diego State Aztecs

Date: September 17

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

The Aztecs are one of the best Group of Five teams and had a 12-2 record a year ago. Utah will be hungry after falling to SDSU 33-31 in overtime a year ago.

Week 4 – at Arizona State Sun Devils

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

Utah has won two straight against Arizona State. Both wins came when the Sun Devils were ranked. Herm Edwards returns only eight starters in Tempe, and an NCAA investigation looms, but they hung close with the Utes a year ago before falling apart in the second half.

Week 5 – vs. Oregon State Beavers

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Jonathan Smith and the Beavers grabbed a 42-34 win over the Utes last year. That came on October 23, and Utah wouldn’t lose another game in PAC-12 play (6-0) over the remainder of the season.

Week 6 – at UCLA Bruins

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

Utah must avoid a look-ahead spot here with a potential pivotal matchup against USC in Week 7. The Utes have won five straight against the Bruins, averaging 46.8 points per game with an average winning margin of 27.

Week 7 – vs. USC Trojans

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

Likely the biggest matchup of PAC-12 play this season goes down on October 15 at Race-Eccles. Year after year, Utah gets stronger as the year goes on, and they’re a difficult team to beat in October and November at home, but the Trojans are supremely talented.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – at Washington State Cougars

Date: October 27

Time: TBD

The Utes don’t have the easiest start to the schedule, but they have a manageable three weeks after a bye in Week 8.

Week 10 – vs. Arizona Wildcats

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Wildcats haven’t beaten the Utes in five straight tries. There is some positive momentum surrounding Jedd Fisch and the program, and they kept things close in a 38-29 Utah win a year ago.

Week 11 – vs. Stanford Cardinal

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

The Cardinal have slipped to the bottom of the conference in recent years but hope for improvement with five returning offensive linemen, one of the PAC-12 best quarterbacks, Tanner McKee, and a potential breakout star at running back, E.J. Smith. The Utes have won four of five against the Cardinal since joining the PAC-12.

Week 12 – at Oregon Ducks

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

This matchup is one of the biggest games on the PAC-12 schedule in 2022, and it comes at Autzen. Utah went 2-0 against the Ducks a year ago with a combined winning margin of 59 points.

Week 13 – at Colorado Buffaloes

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

It’s easy to scoff at this matchup at face value, but it may be a more difficult scheduling spot than many anticipate. Playing at Boulder is never easy, and this is a sleep spot for the Utes after a big-time matchup with the Ducks the week before.