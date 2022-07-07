2022 Vanderbilt Commodores Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
Vanderbilt went 0-8 in SEC play a year ago and had just one conference win over the past three seasons. Clark Lea enters his second year, hoping for improvement in what could be a lengthy rebuild.
The Commodores have a Week 0 game, giving them two bye weeks throughout the year. With 14 starters returning, there is a reason for optimism, but they face one of the most challenging schedules in the country.
Here’s a look at Vanderbilt’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 0 – at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Date: August 27
Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
It’s a fun opener to the season in Week 0 and one in which Commodores fans expect a rare win. Hawaii ranks dead last in the county in returning production and will be rebuilding under first-time head coach Timmy Chang.
Week 1 – vs. Elon Pheonix
Date: September 3
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Vanderbilt has a chance at starting the season 2-0, which would be a nice boost to dampened spirits. The Elon Pheonix went just 6-5 a year ago and lost to Appalachian State 44-10.
Week 2 – vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Date: September 10
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
Wake Forest lost in the ACC Championship a year ago but returns Sam Hartman at quarterback and figures to be a tough out. These teams haven’t played since 2013, but Vandy has won three straight.
Week 3 – at Northern Illinois Huskies
Date: September 17
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
The Huskies won the MAC Championship a year ago and ranked eighth nationally in returning production. This game should be competitive, and Vandy is 4-0 all-time against the Northern Illinois Huskies.
Week 4 – at Alabama Crimson Tide
Date: September 24
Time: TBD
These teams last played in 2011 and 2017. Both were shutout victories for the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Week 5 – BYE
Week 6 – vs. Ole Miss Rebels
Date: October 8
Time: TBD
A much-needed bye week comes in Week 5 early in the season, keeping Vanderbilt rested before a match with the Ole Miss Rebels. The home team has won this series in five of the past six games.
Week 7 – at Georgia Bulldogs
Date: October 15
Time: TBD
This game figures to be a mismatch and one that the Georgia Bulldogs are already chalking up as a win.
Week 8 – at Missouri Tigers
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
The end of a brutal three-game stretch comes with a bye week on deck. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the Missouri Tigers in 2019.
Week 9 – BYE
Week 10 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
The Commodores hope for revenge at home after suffering a last-minute defeat 21-20 a year ago.
Week 11 – at Kentucky Wildcats
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
Vandy hasn’t won in Lexington since 2012, and the Kentucky Wildcats are coming off an impressive 10-3 season. Will Levis returns at quarterback, but only nine other starters return around him.
Week 12 – vs. Florida Gators
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
The Florida Gators have won 15 straight games on the road in Nashville. Billy Napier enters his first year, hoping to keep that streak alive.
Week 13 – vs. Tennessee Volunteers
Date: November 25
Time: TBD
Vanderbilt has some chances for wins early in the schedule, but it’s slim pickings to end the year. The Tennessee Volunteers averaged nearly 40 points per game a year ago and hung 45 on the Commodores a year ago.
