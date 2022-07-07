2022 Vanderbilt Commodores Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Vanderbilt went 0-8 in SEC play a year ago and had just one conference win over the past three seasons. Clark Lea enters his second year, hoping for improvement in what could be a lengthy rebuild.

The Commodores have a Week 0 game, giving them two bye weeks throughout the year. With 14 starters returning, there is a reason for optimism, but they face one of the most challenging schedules in the country.

Here’s a look at Vanderbilt’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 0 – at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Date: August 27

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

It’s a fun opener to the season in Week 0 and one in which Commodores fans expect a rare win. Hawaii ranks dead last in the county in returning production and will be rebuilding under first-time head coach Timmy Chang.

Week 1 – vs. Elon Pheonix

Date: September 3

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Vanderbilt has a chance at starting the season 2-0, which would be a nice boost to dampened spirits. The Elon Pheonix went just 6-5 a year ago and lost to Appalachian State 44-10.

Week 2 – vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Date: September 10

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Wake Forest lost in the ACC Championship a year ago but returns Sam Hartman at quarterback and figures to be a tough out. These teams haven’t played since 2013, but Vandy has won three straight.

Week 3 – at Northern Illinois Huskies

Date: September 17

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

The Huskies won the MAC Championship a year ago and ranked eighth nationally in returning production. This game should be competitive, and Vandy is 4-0 all-time against the Northern Illinois Huskies.

Week 4 – at Alabama Crimson Tide

Date: September 24

Time: TBD

These teams last played in 2011 and 2017. Both were shutout victories for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Week 5 – BYE

Week 6 – vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

A much-needed bye week comes in Week 5 early in the season, keeping Vanderbilt rested before a match with the Ole Miss Rebels. The home team has won this series in five of the past six games.

Week 7 – at Georgia Bulldogs

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

This game figures to be a mismatch and one that the Georgia Bulldogs are already chalking up as a win.

Week 8 – at Missouri Tigers

Date: October 22

Time: TBD

The end of a brutal three-game stretch comes with a bye week on deck. Vanderbilt’s last SEC win came against the Missouri Tigers in 2019.

Week 9 – BYE

Week 10 – vs. South Carolina Gamecocks

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Commodores hope for revenge at home after suffering a last-minute defeat 21-20 a year ago.

Week 11 – at Kentucky Wildcats

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Vandy hasn’t won in Lexington since 2012, and the Kentucky Wildcats are coming off an impressive 10-3 season. Will Levis returns at quarterback, but only nine other starters return around him.

Week 12 – vs. Florida Gators

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Florida Gators have won 15 straight games on the road in Nashville. Billy Napier enters his first year, hoping to keep that streak alive.

Week 13 – vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

Vanderbilt has some chances for wins early in the schedule, but it’s slim pickings to end the year. The Tennessee Volunteers averaged nearly 40 points per game a year ago and hung 45 on the Commodores a year ago.