2022 Virginia Cavaliers Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

After spending the last six years as Clemson’s offensive coordinator, Tony Elliot arrives for his first season in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers went 6-6 a year ago and return Brennan Armstrong, one of the nation’s best quarterbacks.

Only ten total starters return, headlined by Armstrong and one of the country’s best pass-catching groups led by Dontayvion Wicks, Billy Kemp IV, “football player” Keytaon Thompson, and Lavel Davis. Elliot emphasized improving a dormant run game and a woeful defense that ranked 104th in scoring a season ago. The primary concern is an offensive line group that returns zero starters. After finishing precisely .500 for two straight seasons, what’s in store for the Cavaliers in 2022?

Here’s a look at Virginia’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – vs. Richmond Spiders

Date: September 3

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

The Cavaliers have dominated this series with a 29-3-2 record. The Richmond Spiders finished 6-5 a year ago and, in their lone taste of Power 5 competition, lost 21-10 to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Week 2 – at Illinois Fighting Illini

Date: September 10

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

The Illinois Fighting Illini returns only 11 starters and ranks 122nd in returning production, but the program seems to be heading in the right direction under Bret Bielema. Virginia won 42-14 a year ago in the first meeting since 1999.

Week 3 – vs. Old Dominion Monarchs

Date: September 17

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

These teams have only played once, with Virginia grabbing a 28-17 win in 2019. The Monarchs rank 30th in returning production and are an improving team.

Week 4 – at Syracuse Orange

Date: September 23

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

This one will be played on a Friday in the first of two non-weekend games for the Cavaliers in 2022. UVA have won three straight against the Syracuse Orange.

Week 5 – at Duke Blue Devils

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

Virginia has won seven straight against the Duke Blue Devils. It’s not the easiest scheduling spot with back-to-back conference road games, but the season’s first five games are manageable.

Week 6 – vs. Louisville Cardinals

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The home team has won six of the last eight meetings, which is welcome news for Virginia. The Cavaliers have won two straight against the Louisville Cardinals.

Week 7 – BYE

Week 8 – at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: October 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The Cavaliers return off a bye to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on a Thursday night. Virginia has won four of the last six meetings.

Week 9 – vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date: October 29

Time: TBD

The Cavaliers have won four of the last five meetings against the Miami Hurricanes. With Mario Cristobal in town and star quarterback Tyler Van Dyke, that trend will be challenging.

Week 10 – vs. North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Cavaliers have won four of the last five in what’s referred to as the “South’s Oldest Rivalry.” The North Carolina Tar Heels grabbed a win last year in a 59-39 shootout.

Week 11 – vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

Tony Elliot will hope to break a two-game home losing streak to the Pittsburgh Panthers. It’s the third of four straight home games against challenging competition.

Week 12 – vs. Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers are 22-3 over the last two seasons under coach Jamey Chadwell and face Virginia for the first time in school history. The Chants return only six starters and rank 129th in returning production.

Week 13 – at Virginia Tech Hokies

Date: November 26

Time: TBD

Tony Elliot will hope to reverse the Cavaliers’ terrible run of late in the Commonwealth Cup. Virginia has dropped 17 of the last 18 meetings and have lost 11 straight in Blacksburg.