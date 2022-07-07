2022 Virginia Tech Hokies Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Brent Pry enters his first season as the head coach of the Virginia Tech Hokies without lofty expectations. This program slipped under Justin Fuente and returns only 11 starters, so the expectation is for a rebuilding season in Blacksburg.

There aren’t many answers on the offensive side of the ball, where new players must emerge at quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. The pass-catching group is mainly unproven as no returner topped 100 yards a season ago. Pry was a long-time defensive coordinator at Penn State and figures to forge this team’s identity on that side of the ball. Fans will reminisce about the Beamer Ball days with a returned emphasis on special teams.

Here’s a look at Virginia Tech’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:

Week 1 – at Old Dominion Monarchs

Date: September 2

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

This matchup will give Hokies fans flashbacks of the Old Dominion Monarchs’ 49-35 upset win back in 2018. The Hokies have won the other two meetings, including a 31-17 victory in 2019.

Week 2 – vs. Boston College Eagles

Date: September 10

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Virginia Tech has won six straight home openers. This game will be no cakewalk against a Boston College Eagles team that has won three of the last four meetings and returns Phil Jurkovec at quarterback and Zay Flowers at receiver.

Week 3 – vs. Wofford Terriers

Date: September 17

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

The Wofford Terriers finished just 1-10 a season ago. The Hokies have won nine straight against FCS teams.

Week 4 – vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Date: September 22

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

The first of two Thursday games on the schedule. It’ll be a nostalgic matchup between two former Big East rivals.

Week 5 – at North Carolina Tar Heels

Date: October 1

Time: TBD

The Hokies have had the North Carolina Tar Heels’ number, winning 13 of the last 17 meetings. UNC disappointed with the previous year’s 6-7 record after being named a top ten team in the preseason.

Week 6 – at Pittsburgh Panthers

Date: October 8

Time: TBD

The second of back-to-back road games, and both are difficult matchups. The Hokies are just 1-6 in their last seven trips to Pittsburgh.

Week 7 – vs. Miami Hurricanes

Date: October 15

Time: TBD

The last of four straight competitive games before a bye week sees the Hokies host a new-look Miami Hurricanes team. Miami has won four of the previous five meetings and now has Mario Cristobal in charge.

Week 8 – BYE

Week 9 – at North Carolina State Wolfpack

Date: October 27

Time: TBD

This game is a difficult road test, but the Hokies have won each of the last five meetings. Still, this may be the best NC State Wolfpack team in the last decade.

Week 10 – vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Date: November 5

Time: TBD

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets have won three straight games in Blacksburg. It’s likely another lost year for Geoff Collins and Company, so the Hokies hope to grab a win at home here.

Week 11 – at Duke Blue Devils

Date: November 12

Time: TBD

After a difficult start, the second of a four-game stretch to end the season is somewhat manageable for the Hokies. Tech has won four of the last five meetings.

Week 12 – at Liberty Flames

Date: November 19

Time: TBD

This game will mark the first time the Hokies have ever played in Lynchburg. The Flames have to rebuild after losing Malik Willis and rank 121st in returning production, but Hugh Freeze has established this program as one of the nation’s best outside of the Power Five.

Week 13 – vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Date: November 25

Time: TBD

The Hokies have dominated the Commonwealth Cup, winning 17 of the 18 meetings. Will that success continue with Brent Pry leading the Hokies and Tony Elliot taking over in Charlottesville?