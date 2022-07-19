2022 West Virginia Mountaineers Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis
John David Yonke
The West Virginia Mountaineers find themselves in no man’s land in the middle of the Big 12 race. Neal Brown is 17-18 across his first three seasons and hopes to break through in 2022. He made a splashy offensive coordinator hire in Graham Harrell from the USC Trojans. His former quarterback J.T. Daniels enters via the transfer portal as an intriguing answer at the position which fits the scheme well.
Daniels will have a talented trio of receivers in Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James, and Kaden Prather. This team is solid along both lines of scrimmage and has a chance to surprise the Big 12 if they can manage a tricky (but winnable) non-conference slate.
Here’s a look at West Virginia’s schedule with dates, times, opponents, and analysis:
Week 1 – at Pittsburgh Panthers
Date: September 1
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
The Mountaineers are thrown straight into the fire against the reigning ACC Champions. This game is the 105th iteration of the “Backyard Brawl,” WVU has won seven of the last ten meetings, including three straight.
Week 2 – vs. Kansas Jayhawks
Date: September 10
Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
Conference play begins early with a Week 2 home game against the Kansas Jayhawks. The Mountaineers have won eight straight in this series.
Week 3 – vs. Towson Tigers
Date: September 17
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
There aren’t many breaks in WVU’s schedule, but this figures to be one of them. The Towson Tigers finished just 4-7 at the FCS level a year ago.
Week 4 – at Virginia Tech Hokies
Date: September 24
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
The Mountaineers’ second meeting against an ACC school in the non-conference comes against the Virginia Tech Hokies. This Thursday game will be played in Blacksburg, a tricky spot.
Week 5 – at Texas Longhorns
Date: October 1
Time: TBD
These teams have split the past four meetings despite the Texas Longhorns being ranked for three of those games. Steve Sarkisian has a loaded offense in 2022.
Week 6 – BYE
Week 7 – vs. Baylor Bears
Date: October 13
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
The Mountaineers return from a bye to face the reigning Big 12 Champion Baylor Bears. WVU will be hungry to avenge last year’s 45-20 blowout loss.
Week 8 – at Texas Tech Red Raiders
Date: October 22
Time: TBD
This game will mark the second straight week in which WVU faces a team coming off a bye. The Mountaineers have lost three straight in this series.
Week 9 – vs. TCU Horned Frogs
Date: October 29
Time: TBD
Neal Brown will hope to maintain his team’s success against the TCU Horned Frogs. WVU has won five of the past six meetings, including four straight.
Week 10 – at Iowa State Cyclones
Date: November 5
Time: TBD
The Mountaineers hit the road to face the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames. Matt Campbell’s team lost a lot of talent and production from a year ago but remains adamant that they’ll remain competitive in the Big 12.
Week 11 – vs. Oklahoma Sooners
Date: November 12
Time: TBD
Since joining the Big 12, the Mountaineers have never beaten the Oklahoma Sooners. Last year’s matchup saw WVU come up short in a 16-13 loss.
Week 12 – vs. Kansas State Wildcats
Date: November 19
Time: TBD
West Virginia has won five of the past six meetings. The Mountaineers haven’t lost in Morgantown to the Kansas State Wildcats since 2014.
Week 13 – at Oklahoma State Cowboys
Date: November 26
Time: TBD
This matchup has been challenging for the Mountaineers, who have dropped seven straight games in the series. A year ago, Mike Gundy’s squad came up just short in the Big 12 Championship.
