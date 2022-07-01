Aces Seeing Uptick in Interest For WNBA Championship

You can make a case for multiple teams to win the WNBA Championship this season, but there’s little doubt the Las Vegas Aces are the current front-runner.

The Aces currently own the WNBA’s best record at 14-5, and there’s a lot to like about where this club is currently headed. Five players on the team are averaging more than ten points per game, and there’s a lot of scoring on this roster, helping them to the league’s best record and the best odds to win the championship this year. The Aces are averaging 90.5 points per game and are only allowing 82.7, putting them in a class of their own in the standings. Las Vegas holds odds of +150 to win the title after opening up at +300. Kelsey Plum is leading the way averaging 20.7 points per game, while A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young are both averaging more than 17.

After Las Vegas, the Chicago Sky and Seattle Strom round out the top three in odds, sitting at +300 and +450. The Sky beat the Connecticut Sun yesterday 91-83, but just half a game separates the clubs in the standings. The Sun are holding down the fourth-best odds at +450.

The Washington Mystics boast the fifth-best odds but are somewhat more of a longshot with their odds, despite seeing a lot of action placed on them. The Mystics have been good defensively this year in limiting opponents to just 76 points per game, but offense hasn’t been overwhelming, averaging just 79.7.

The tickets have been spread out, with four teams holding more than 10%. Leading the pack are the Mystics with 17.5% of tickets, followed by the league-leading Aces with 14.8%, the Sky with 11%, and the Storm with 10.5%.

The money also has four teams holding more than 10% of the handle, led by the Aces at 22.1%, the Sun at 17.8%, the Mystics at 15.6%, and the Sky at 12.9%.

The current most significant liabilities for the book are the Mystics, Liberty, and Dream.

Below you can find the top five teams with the current best odds to win the WNBA Championship from the BetMGM Sportsbook.