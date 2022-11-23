BETTING NCAA NCAAF
05:47 PM, November 23, 2022

Akron Zips vs. Northern Illinois Huskies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Akron Zips (1-9) @ Northern Illinois Huskies (3-8)

Date: Nov. 26 | Time: 1:30 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN3

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Akron Zips  Open +9.5   -105   O 54.5   -108   +300  
 Current +9.5   -104   53.5   -108   +310  
Northern Illinois Huskies  Open -9.5   -115   U 54.5   -112   -385  
 Current -9.5   -118   53.5   -112   -400  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Akron is 8-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.3 points per game which has been on average 5 points over the line for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Northern Illinois is 9-4-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 63.5 points per game which has been on average 7.3 points over the line for those games.

On the average combined, Akron and Northern Illinois average 63.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 10.4 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 12 road games over the last 2 seasons, Akron is 5-7-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -27.8 points per game which has been on average 0.5 points better than the spread for those games.

In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, Northern Illinois is 8-4-1 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -2.0 points per game which has been on average 5 points worse than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Akron and Northern Illinois average 12.9 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.9 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.