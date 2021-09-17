Alabama vs. Florida Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 09/18

Alabama vs. Florida CFB Game Information

Date: 09/18/2021 Time: 3:30 PM ET

Alabama vs. Florida MoneyLine, Spread, Total and Odds

MoneyLine (Open): Alabama (-525) vs. Florida (+385) MoneyLine (Current): Alabama (-650) vs. Florida (+440) Spread (Open): Alabama (-15) vs. Florida (+15) Spread (Current): Alabama (-14.5) vs. Florida (+14.5) Game Total (Open): 54.5 Game Total (Current): 59.5

Odds to Win CFB Championship

Odds to Win CFB Championship: Alabama (+150 ) Odds to Win CFB Championship: Florida (+8000 )

Alabama vs. Florida Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Alabama vs. Florida SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Someone’s unblemished record will come to an end on Saturday, September 18, when the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators in one of the biggest matchups of the weekend in college football.

Fans will be hoping for a repeat performance of last year’s SEC Championship Game, one of the more exciting games of the 2020 season. Alabama came away victorious in that one, 52-46, but both teams combined for 1,067 total yards. A lot was lost from both teams a season ago, but both teams still figure to make some noise in the college football landscape this season.

The Tide are expected to come away victorious in this one, as they’re currently listed as 15.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. They’re led by new starting quarterback Bryce Young, who is averaging 344 passing yards per game and already torched Miami on national television to begin the season.

Still, this team looks to rely more on their defense than last year. They return eight starters on that side of the ball, including three in the secondary and one of the best players in college football along the defensive front in outside linebacker Will Anderson. (Update: Anderson is questionable to play in this game after leaving due to injury against Mercer last week).

Counting out a Dan Mullen offense is usually a fool’s errand, but he has his work cut out for him this year after losing most of the main contributors from last year’s offense. They’re transitioning to a more run-heavy approach under new quarterbacks (yes, plural — they’ll both play) Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. It’s a stark transition for a team that only ran for 131 yards per game on 4.3 yards per rush a season ago, but again — Mullen is an offensive magician.

While Richardson, in particular, has looked impressive and very explosive, it’s come against teams of a much lower caliber than the Crimson Tide. Expect Alabama’s defense to be the talking point in this one as they cause havoc along the line of scrimmage en route to yet another Crimson Tide victory.

The Pick: Alabama -14.5

