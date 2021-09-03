Alabama vs. Miami (FL) Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Alabama will follow up their successful 2020 National Championship run against the Miami Hurricanes. While the Crimson Tide will be hopeful for yet another playoff appearance and a run at another title, they’ll first have to start against the Hurricanes, who are no slouch of their own.

The main concern for Alabama is that they return only four offensive starters and lose all of their brightest stars from a year ago – DeVonta Smith, Mac Jones, or Najee Harris ring a bell? They’ll turn to “million-dollar” five-star quarterback Bryce Young, but the offense may not resemble their usual otherworldly self early on in the year.

The second year of the Manny Diaz went much better than the first, improving their record from 6-7 to 8-3. Their only losses came against quality teams in Clemson, North Carolina, and then Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It-Bowl. They return 19 starters and expect to be a challenger (or as much as anyone can be with Clemson still around) in the ACC.

It remains to be seen how D’Eriq King will look in his first live-action game since tearing his ACL only nine months ago. He’ll need to be mobile and 100% to be at his best, and that’s a tough task to ask. He gets about the last matchup he would wish for in his return, as the Tide are expected to feature a terrorizing defense in 2021 after returning 8 starters. They have one of the top defenders in college football in Will Anderson, who will look to make life hell for King. Miami’s offensive line has been a point of weakness for a few years now, and Alabama will look to relentlessly exploit that to maintain pressure.

When favored by double digits, Alabama is on a 75 game winning streak and is 11-2 ATS in opening games under Nick Saban. Are you looking to step in front of that train? Alabama was they play at the opening line, but it’s crept up, and now the total is sticking out more than the side. Look for Alabama to maintain pressure on King and rely on their defense more than previous iterations of this team.

Pick: Under 61.5