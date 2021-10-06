Alabama vs. Texas A&M Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

The Alabama Crimson Tide (5-0) looks to remain perfect as they travel to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies (3-2) on Saturday, October 9.

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Before the season, this looked like one of the marquee matchups of the Week 6 slate. After a few rough performances from Texas A&M to start the year (narrow win over Colorado, losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State), this game has taken on a much different tone.

Alabama looked vulnerable after a narrow 31-29 win over Florida in Week 3 but responded with back-to-back blowout wins. It held arguably the top offense in the country, Ole Miss, to only 291 yards a week ago. The defense dominated the line of scrimmage, and the front seven looked more like what it was touted to be in the offseason than when they struggled to stop Florida. Behind arguably the best defensive player in the country in Will Anderson (7.5 TFL), this has all the makings of a dominant defensive unit.

Texas A&M has struggled to move the ball against lesser defenses than Alabama, so it should really struggle to put points up in this matchup. With only 297 yards against Mississippi State, 272 against Arkansas, and 288 against Colorado, the Aggies have yet to eclipse 300 yards offensively against a Power 5 opponent. They face an Alabama defense rounding into form. If the high-powered Ole Miss offense struggled to get anything going against the Crimson Tide, the Aggies should struggle mightily to move the ball.

The Crimson Tide has made a mockery of A&M lately in this matchup, winning 52-14 in 2020, 47-28 in 2019, 45-23 in 2018. Why should we expect any differently as Alabama is rounding into form, and A&M can’t get anything going offensively?