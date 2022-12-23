Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington Betting Preview and Insights

Two top 25 programs will collide in this season’s Alamo Bowl, with the Texas Longhorns taking on the Washington Huskies.

Last year, the Alamo Bowl saw Oklahoma knock off Oregon 47-32. This bowl has been held annually since 1993 and has featured many memorable moments.

Alamo Bowl Game Information

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Alamodome

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Texas (8-4), Washington (10-2)

Spread: Texas (-3.5)| Moneyline: Texas (-172), Washington (+142) | Total: 67.5

Over the last three Alamo Bowls, there haven’t been many close games, with the smallest margin of victory being 15 points. Even though Washington finished the regular season with a higher ranking, they enter this matchup as 3.5-point underdogs against Texas. The Longhorns were impressive against the spread, finishing with an 8-4 record and six of twelve games going over the number. The Huskies have been slightly less effective ATS, posting a 7-5 record and seeing eight matchups end with the over hitting. Down the stretch, Texas won three of their last four games, their only defeat coming against TCU, who will play in the College Football Playoff. The Huskies are much hotter entering the Alamo Bowl, having won five straight games.

This matchup will feature Michael Penix Jr. taking on Quinn Ewers, which should be a focal point considering explosive running back Bijan Robinson declared for the NFL draft and is sitting this contest out. This will be the Longhorns’ third appearance in the last four Alamo Bowls, where they’ve won the previous two matchups. It’s not hard to envision Penix Jr. and Ewers having a field day against these defenses, evident by the projected total of 67.5. With so many good pieces on both sides, this should be one of the most entertaining matchups of the bowl season. With the hook attached to Texas, there should be some value in backing the Huskies to keep this a field-goal game. Regarding the total, there’s value in expecting this matchup to eclipse the 70-point plateau.

Texas Longhorns Insights:

No. 21 Texas RBs have rushed for 14 TDs in the 1st quarter since last season – fourth most among FBS Teams

– Roschon Johnson (TEX) has averaged 8.4 All Purpose Yards per Touch (421 APY / 50 Touches) on 1st down this season – best among Power Five Running Backs ; Average: 5.5

(421 APY / 50 Touches) – ; Jordan Whittington (TEX) has gained 20+ yards on 12 of his 41 receptions (29%) this season – 13th best among Power Five Skill Players ; Average: 17%

on 12 of his 41 receptions (29%) – ; No. 21 Texas RBs have picked up first downs on nine receptions in the Red Zone since last season – tied for most among FBS Teams

– Roschon Johnson (TEX) has averaged 8.2 yards from scrimmage per touch in the 1st half this season – best among Power Five Running Backs ; Average: 5.4

Washington Huskies Insights: