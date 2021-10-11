Appalachian State vs. Louisiana Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Appalachian State vs. Louisiana

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-1) travel to Cajun Field to take on the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (4-1) on Tuesday, October 12, in a showdown between two of the Sun Belt’s top teams.

While both teams sit at 4-1 on the season, they’ve gotten there in a much different manner. Three of App State’s four wins have come by double digits, with the only loss coming in heartbreaking fashion to Miami in a 25-23 thriller. The Ragin’ Cajuns sit at 4-1, with their only loss coming to Texas, which is understandable. They haven’t been overly impressive in their wins, beating FCS school Nicholls State, Georgia Southern, and South Alabama by a combined 13 points.

The status of App State running back Camerun Peoples will be essential to monitor. He missed their last game against South Alabama, and no convincing update has been given about his status for this contest as of this writing. He already has eight rushing touchdowns on the season, and him missing would be a big blow to this offense, although Nate Noel has stepped up for this backfield to the tune of 511 yards on 6.4 yards per carry this season.

I find it hard to lay points with App State on the road in this matchup. While they’ve looked more impressive on the season, this trip on the road could spell trouble. Billy Napier is 14-3 at Cajun Field, and Louisiana has won 11 of their past 12 games overall. They simply find a way to win football games and will be more comfortable in their home environment for a weekday game.

Head coach Shawn Clark has the App State team performing up to their usual standards, but they haven’t done enough in my eyes to warrant laying points on the road in a close matchup. Louisiana went to Boone last year and secured the 24-21 victory. That’s the side we’ll look to if playing this game.