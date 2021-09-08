Appalachian State vs. Miami (FL) Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Miami Hurricanes will look to rebound after a Week 1 loss to Alabama when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday night.

Losing to Alabama is no embarrassment for most teams, but how Miami was defeated by the Crimson Tide will stick with bettors for a while. They were outgained 501 to 266 in total yardage and couldn’t get anything going offensively en route to not covering the 19-point spread. It’s been one of the main knocks on Miami under head coach Manny Diaz, as they seem to fall well short in big games — remember the 62-26 drubbing they took at the hands of the UNC Tar Heels last year?

The good news is that they get a much more winnable matchup here at home against the App State. The Hurricanes are currently listed as 8.5-point favorites. Bettors will have to do themselves a favor and tune out the recency bias; a lot of teams will look the way Miami did last week when they face Alabama.

This is a Miami team that returns 19 starters to a squad that finished 8-3 a year ago and has high hopes for 2021. They’re led by veteran quarterback D’Eriq King, who returns for his sixth season of college football (second with the Hurricanes). A positive takeaway from the Alabama game is that they held the Tide to only 3.9 yards per rush. You don’t see Nick Saban teams held below four yards per carry very often, and a strong rush defense would go a long way in stopping App State’s mostly one-dimensional offense focused on running the ball.

App State has been one of the top Group of 5 teams year in and year out. They’re 10-3 under head coach Shawn Clark and are looking to contend in the Sun Belt this year. However, this is a team that has struggled on the road, going 0-5 ATS in their last five road games. The last time they played Miami, they were ousted 45-10. Look for App State to struggle in this one if they can’t get the run game going.