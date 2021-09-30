Arkansas vs. Georgia Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

In one of the weekend’s marquee matchups, the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0) will travel to Sanford Stadium to take on the Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) in a battle of undefeated squads on Saturday, October 2.

Arkansas will be riding high after a 20-10 victory over Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium, in which they dominated nearly every facet of the game. It’s a very tricky scheduling spot for them, as they face Ole Miss on the road next week and then host Auburn the week after. Alas, such is life in the SEC.

Still, it’s a tough spot where the Razorbacks take on four straight ranked teams, with only one of those games coming at home. The Hogs already have two ranked wins under their belt this season, so they’ll hope to add another one here in a stiff test against Georgia.

Of primary concern will be the health of quarterback KJ Jefferson, who left last week’s victory with a leg injury. If backup quarterback Malik Hornsby is forced to go, this Georgia front may have a field day.

The Bulldogs have suffocated opposing offenses to the tune of only 185 total yards per game on a measly 3.3 yards per play. They’ve been arguably the most impressive team in the country thus far, outscoring their opposition 168 to 23. They’ve accomplished this despite missing some key skill pieces offensively and without the running game rolling as they would’ve hoped.

Both teams should struggle to move the ball here. Arkansas is tough enough in the trenches to not be blown out of the water like most teams Georgia faces, but the Bulldogs are simply playing on another level at this point.

Arkansas is 5-1 ATS in their past six games, while Georgia is 5-2 ATS in their past seven.