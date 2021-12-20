Army vs. Missouri Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 12/22

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl kicks off Wednesday, December 22nd, between the Army Black Knights (8-4) and the Missouri Tigers (6-6).

Army has been a regular in the Armed Forces Bowl, going 3-0 in its prior three appearances. Missouri hasn’t played in a Bowl since 2018, reaching eligibility thanks to a soft schedule for SEC standards. Check out this murderer’s row of opponents the Tigers beat en route to six wins: Central Michigan, Southeast Missouri State, North Texas, Vanderbilt, South Carolina, and Florida. The two SEC wins are a positive, but this team should consider themselves fortunate to be bowling.

This is a terrible matchup for Missouri on paper. The entire offense is centered around the exploits of star running back Tyler Badie, who finished with 1,942 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns. Army defends the rush exceptionally well, allowing only 111.8 yards per game and 3.7 yards per carry. Those numbers are more impressive considering the Black Knights faced run-first teams Wisconsin, Air Force, and Navy. Army struggles to defend the pass, but Missouri quarterback Connor Bazelak is averaging only 6.8 yards per attempt, and the Tigers lack dynamic receiving options to burn this beatable secondary consistently.

The Tigers’ main defensive weakness lies in a moribund rush defense that finished 124th in the country, allowing a whopping 229.3 yards per game. Those certainly aren’t the numbers one wants to see when facing Army’s triple-option offense. A bottom-10 rush defense against a rush-only offense? You know which side this bettor is looking at.

Many bettors will see this matchup and assume that the SEC school will prove to be too much to handle for Army. The Black Knights consistently play teams close, so this could be a sweat. They’ve been the better team in 2021 and have a very favorable matchup. The thought of the SEC as an underdog in a bowl game is worrisome enough to stay away from Army as an official play.