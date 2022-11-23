Army Black Knights vs. UMass Minutemen Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Army is 2-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 42.6 points per game which has been on average 4.7 points under the line for those games.

In 10 home games over the last 2 seasons, UMass is 4-6-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 50.3 points per game which has been on average 1.5 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Army and UMass average 46.4 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 1.4 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 9 road games over the last 2 seasons, Army is 5-4-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.4 points per game which has been on average 2.1 points better than the spread for those games.

In 10 home games over the last 2 seasons, UMass is 5-5-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -13.1 points per game which has been on average 0.2 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Army and UMass average -5.8 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 13.7 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.