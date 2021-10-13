Auburn vs. Arkansas Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Auburn (41.9%) vs. Arkansas (58.2%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Auburn +150 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Auburn +3.5 – 2 Stars

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Auburn Tigers (4-2) head to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks (4-2) on Saturday, October 16.

It’s one of the better matchups of the weekend despite both teams coming off a loss. Auburn suffered a 34-10 beatdown at the hands of Georgia (a feeling that Arkansas knows all too well after suffering the same fate the week before), while the Razorbacks fell 52-51 to Ole Miss. It was a heartbreaking loss for Arkansas, who scored on the last play of the game but failed on the two-point conversion with 0:00 left on the clock.

Arkansas had the advantage of playing at home, which should ease the sting of two straight losses. Auburn will be suffering from the Georgia hangover, so this scheduling spot appears to favor the Razorbacks.

Auburn has been a solid team under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, but we still have a lot to learn about this team despite being halfway through the schedule. They blew out cupcakes Akron and Alabama State, lost to two good teams in Penn State and Georgia, and squeaked by Georgia State and LSU. They’ve mostly done what they’ve been expected to do this season, so it’s unclear how they’ll respond throughout their SEC schedule.

Bo Nix’s struggles on the road have been well documented. In his career, he’s completed only 54.5% of his passes on the road with 10 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Although Arkansas’s defense was torched by Ole Miss last week, it was the first time all season that they allowed over 345 yards in a game. They’ve mostly been solid, and defensive coordinator Barry Odom should be able to scheme up a plan to keep Nix and this offense off schedule.

The model likes Auburn in this spot, but I won’t be recommending it. Arkansas has a superior resume and is playing at home. If playing the total, look to the under between two defensively-minded teams.