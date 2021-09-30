Auburn vs. Louisiana State Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Auburn (43%) vs. Louisiana State (57%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Auburn +150 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: LSU -3.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Auburn (3-1) will travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU (3-1) in a pivotal SEC showdown on Saturday, October 2.

Auburn will limp into this contest, having lost to Penn State two weeks ago and narrowly beating Georgia State a week ago. It was a troubling performance in front of their own fans at Jordan-Hare Stadium. They trailed for most of the game and needed T.J. Finley to relieve the struggling Bo Nix at quarterback to lead the game-winning drives.

Auburn only scored one offensive touchdown in that game, and it came with 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter. There appears to be some turmoil in the locker room, as wide receiver coach Cornelius Williams was fired less than 24 hours after the game.

Head coach Bryan Harsin has consistently stated that his team needs to be more explosive offensively — time will tell if a quarterback change and positional coach change will bring about the desired results.

LSU has relied on the passing game to lead them to three straight victories. Quarterback Max Johnson has thrown for three or more touchdowns in his first six games as the starter — a testament to his effectiveness under center.

Receiver Kayshon Boutte (308 yards, 8 TDs) is one of the top targets in the country, and Auburn will hope to keep the duo in check.

Auburn will need to reverse the current trend in this match-up if they hope to come away victorious — they’ve lost ten straight when traveling to Baton Rouge.

LSU has been lights out overall at home, going 12-2 straight up over their past 14 games.

The model likes LSU against the spread, and we find no disagreement with the side.