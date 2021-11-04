Auburn vs. Texas A&M Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Auburn (40.1%) vs. Texas A&M (59.9%)

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: Auburn +170 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: Auburn +4.5 – 1 Star

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

One of the premier matchups of the weekend in college football goes down at College Station, where the Auburn Tigers (6-2) face the Texas A&M Aggies (6-2) on Saturday, November 6.

Texas A&M enters refreshed off a bye week and has the home-field advantage, explaining why the line is over a field goal. The Aggies pulled off three straight victories before the bye, one coming over Alabama and the other two coming by at least 21 points.

The Aggies appear to have hit their stride after a slow start to the season. The offense has been centered around running backs Isaiah Spiller (761 yards, 5 TDs) and Devon Achane (608 yards, 7.1 yards). Auburn must stop the rush to pull off the minor upset in this matchup. While the Tigers have allowed over 150 rushing yards in each of their past three games, they faced three good rushing attacks (Georgia, Arkansas, Ole Miss) and the yards per rush numbers were all around 4.0 — a decent sign. Auburn’s key to victory will be if they force A&M quarterback Zach Calzada to make plays.

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix’s struggles on the road throughout his career have been well-documented. Will he play as he did at Fayetteville two weeks ago (292 yards passing, 2 TDs, 42 yards rushing, 1 TD)? It’s hard to tell — Nix is a bit of a wild card and faces a tough A&M defense allowing only 16.1 points per game.

Initially, it’s understandable why taking the points with Auburn seems like the move in a relatively close matchup. Once diving in, however, this seems like a good spot for A&M off a bye week, at home, and playing its best football of the season.