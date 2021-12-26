AutoZone Liberty Bowl – Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for CFB Game on 12/28

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech CFB Game Information

Mississippi State vs. Texas Tech Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

The AutoZone Liberty Bowl kicks off on December 28 between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-6) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (7-5).

Mississippi State looks to notch a win over a reeling Texas Tech program in the Liberty Bowl. The Red Raiders will be playing this game under an interim staff led by Sonny Cumbie. It’s a curious scenario, as Cumbie has accepted the job as Louisiana Tech’s next head football coach, so it’s fair to question what Tech’s preparation will look like.

Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach will look to nab a win over his former team. There may be some added motivation for the Bulldogs to run up the score if they’re ahead late, as Leach believes the school shorted him a few million dollars following his dispute-laded departure.

Everything matchup-wise also appears to favor the Bulldogs. Quarterback Will Rogers has had a terrific season operating the Air Raid and leads the third-ranked passing offense in the country. It’s a cupcake matchup against a soft Red Raiders secondary allowing over 265 yards per game — 118th best nationally.

Defensively, Mississippi State has a top-10 rushing defense and, therefore, should slow down Tech’s rushing attack. The Red Raiders are expected to rotate quarterbacks but are down to the third and fourth stringers on the depth chart. This isn’t an easy matchup by any stretch of the imagination, so it’s difficult to forecast a wildly successful audition for incoming offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.

Mississippi State has a matchup edge and a motivation edge. We’ll be using them as an official recommendation, as there’s too much not to like in this matchup. Look for Rogers to throw for 400 yards, and four scores as the Bulldogs’ defense does its thing.

Bulldogs or pass for this bettor.