SG Betting Model Win Probability: Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee State

SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: No Pick

SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: No Pick

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

Bowl Season kicks off with one of the most unique events of the college football season: the Bahamas Bowl. The Toledo Rockets (7-5) will represent the MAC against C-USA’s Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders.

This is the only bowl game played outside of the United States. We’ve seen high wind at Thomas Robinson Stadium in the past, and it looks like the 2021 iteration of the Bahamas Bowl may have some wind in the forecast as well. It’s still a little early to tell, but the weather forecast calls for 20 mph winds right now. That’s always a factor that we’ll need to monitor closely for this game right up until kick.

That wind factor would appear to favor Toledo, who averaged 193.8 yards per game on the ground on an efficient 5.3 yards per carry. Bryant Koback (1,281 yards, 15 TDs) leads a dangerous rushing attack that should play well in a windy environment. It may be a tough matchup against the Blue Raiders, who gave up 100 yards rushing only once in their final six games.

With a roster chock full of experience, the Rockets were expected to challenge for the MAC championship and were the trendy pick to win the conference in the offseason. While this season could be viewed as a letdown on preseason expectations, they have an excellent opportunity to finish on a high note. They’ve won three straight games, while the Blue Raiders have struggled to find much consistency.

Toledo has outgained opponents with 6.6 yards per play offensively, and only 4.9 allowed defensively. They’ve come up short in some spots but have been a solid team in 2021. Middle Tennessee State, meanwhile, has played opponents even — averaging 5.1 yards per play both offensively and defensively.

We see an advantage with Toledo and lean in their direction against the spread. A windy environment seems to favor the under.