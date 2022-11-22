BETTING NCAA NCAAF
11:29 AM, November 22, 2022

Ball State Cardinals vs. Miami (OH) RedHawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Ball State Cardinals (5-6) @ Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6)

Date: Nov. 22 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN+ | Expected Forecast: Clear, 23° | Wind: 2mph N

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
Ball State Cardinals  Open +2.5   +100   O 44.5   -110   +122  
 Current +2.5   -115   44.5   -110   +112  
Miami (OH) RedHawks  Open -2.5   -122   U 44.5   -110   -146  
 Current -2.5   -105   44.5   -110   -134  

Betting Trends:

Totals:

In 15 road games over the last 2 seasons, Ball State is 5-10-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 56.5 points per game which has been on average 4.9 points under the line for those games.

In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (OH) is 4-7-0 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.1 points per game which has been on average 5.3 points under the line for those games.

On the average combined, Ball State and Miami (OH) average 52.3 points in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 7.8 points over the current total. This favors the OVER.

Spread:

In 15 road games over the last 2 seasons, Ball State is 9-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is -1.8 points per game which has been on average 6.2 points better than the spread for those games.

In 11 home games over the last 2 seasons, Miami (OH) is 5-6-0 versus the spread. In those games the average margin for them is 9.4 points per game which has been on average 1.1 points better than the spread for those games.

On the average combined, Ball State and Miami (OH) average 5.6 points of margin for the home team in this scenario over the last 2 years which is 2.6 points over the current line for the home team. This favors the home spread.