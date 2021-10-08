Ball State vs. Western Michigan Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Betting Trends, News, and Notes

The Ball State Cardinals (2-3) head to Kalamazoo to take on the Western Michigan Mustangs (4-1) on Saturday, October 9.

Both teams have played one conference game this season. Ball State sits at 0-1 in the MAC with a loss to Toledo, while Western Michigan is 1-0 after beating Buffalo last week.

There were high hopes of Ball State going into 2021 after a 38-28 MAC Championship win over Buffalo in 2020. How have the Cardinals responded to the hype? Not well — they only have one win against FBS opposition and have averaged only 12.3 points in their three losses. The decline offensively has been the most concerning — they’re down to only 19.2 points per game after averaging 24.2 a season ago.

I expect this Ball State offense to bounce back sooner or later. They showed signs of life a week ago when putting up 28 points in a win against a good Army defense. Veteran quarterback Drew Plitt showed more of the rapport we expected going into the year with standout wide receivers Justin Hall and Yo’Heinz Tyler.

Western Michigan has a lethal offense, returning most key pieces to a unit that averaged 41.7 points per game in 2020. Kaleb Eleby is one of the best quarterbacks in the Group of 5 and has three legitimate receivers to throw to in Skyy Moore (101 receiving yards per game), Jaylen Hall (18.5 yards per reception in his career), and Corey Crooms (77.2 yards per game).

Ball State hasn’t looked great to start the year, but they showed signs of improvement last week, and this is too many points to give a reigning conference champion. We’ll also attack the over in this one, as both teams are offensively inclined and are playing at a high tempo.

Picks: Ball State +11, Over 57.5